Hughesy ruffles feathers at I’m A Celeb campsite

He’s only been in the South African jungle for a week, but New Idea can report that Dave Hughes is already risking getting offside with some of his fellow I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! campmates.

“Hughesy is abrasive, he says whatever he thinks and he doesn’t worry about the consequences,” a TV insider tells New Idea.

“Some of his off-the-cuff comments will have no doubt annoyed his campmates.”

Hughesy, 54, had little sympathy for Tina Provis and Max Balegde when they were visibly upset after being nominated by the public, early on in the season, for challenges.

British social media star Max, 26, has a phobia of heights. But that didn’t stop Hughesy from telling him that “a blind person” had already successfully tackled a height challenge – in reference to Reggie Bird, who is vision impaired.

He also told Love Island Australia winner Tina, 28, that he would be very disappointed if she returned from her challenge without the stars required to ensure that they were given an evening meal.

While those contestants did not call out Hughesy about his comments at the time, our source says that “if he carries on with his verbal digs, he could quickly find himself on the outer with campmates – and fans.”

New Idea can also reveal that I’m A Celeb’s co-host Julia Morris is keeping a wary eye on fellow comedian Hughesy.

Hughesy agreed to go into the jungle after his radio show was axed. (Credit: Channel10)

“The history between Julia and Hughesy is decades-long and it hasn’t always been smooth sailing,” dishes a source close to both stars.

Julia and Hughesy favour “very different” styles of comedy,” adds our source.

“Julia makes fun of herself while Dave often pokes fun at other people’s misfortune – and that can be a dangerous comedy space to play in as you can get yourself into trouble. I think Julia’s surprised Hughesy hasn’t been canceled.”

The awkward interactions between Hughesy and Julia, 56, in the first week, didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, who picked up on some tension between them.

“When it came to introducing the celebrities, Julia really skipped over Hughesy’s many achievements,” our source says.

“Which was kind of odd. If anyone knows about his backstory, it would be Julia. They have been running in the same comedy circles for decades.”

Julia has a long history with Hughesy. (Credit: Channel10)

Our source wonders if Julia might be concerned that if Hughesy does cross a line with his comments, it could tarnish I’m A Celeb’s family-friendly vibe, and as a knock-on result, possibly impact the longevity of the show she loves.

“Julia’s told friends she wants the show to air for at least five more years,” our source says.

“The last thing she wants is for someone to come along and damage the show. Hughesy is on Julia’s turf this time – and she’ll be keeping a close eye on his actions.”