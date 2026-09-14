“Profoundly upset”: Camilla’s fury as Charles’ ex is labelled King’s “soulmate”

Queen Camilla and King Charles have been married for more than 20 years, so it’s no surprise that another woman being called his “soulmate” has ruffled feathers.

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Charles, 77, has been left devastated by the news that his ex-girlfriend, Davina Sheffield, died at age 75 on September 2 following a short illness.

The British monarch briefly dated Davina in the 1970s, and she was even tipped to be the future Queen, with Charles taking her to a wedding and a trip to Balmoral to meet his family.

While their relationship was short-lived, Davina has now been referred to as Charles’ “soulmate” by media reports in a description that has left Camilla disgruntled.

“Camilla was profoundly upset to hear Davina described as Charles’s soulmate,” a royal insider tells New Idea.

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Queen Camilla has been left upset by fresh reports about King Charles’ ex-girlfriend. (Credit: Getty)

“It was a shock to hear another woman be described as his ‘soulmate’. For the past 30 years, Charles has told her in no uncertain terms that she was his ‘soulmate’.

“He wouldn’t have risked the huge scandal that came with the biggest divorce of the 20th century if she wasn’t something important.

“Her nose is out of joint over this assumption about Davina, and Charles has been on the back foot with her questions.”

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While Camilla is supporting Charles after the sad news of Davina’s passing, she wants the comparisons between her and Davina to end.

Charles actually met Camilla many years before Davina, briefly dating before Charles left to serve in the Royal Navy.

Camilla went on to marry Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, while Charles dated Davina.

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However, their relationship ended when Davina’s ex-boyfriend revealed details of their past relationship, breaching strict royal expectations of the era.

In 1981, Charles moved on with Princess Diana, while Davina married Jonathan Morley that same year.

Charles’ ex-girlfriend, Davina Sheffield, has been referred to as his “soulmate” upon her passing. (Credit: Getty)

Charles and Camilla famously had a long-standing affair during their marriages, which both broke down in the 1990s, and they began dating publicly in 1999, two years after Diana’s death.

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The couple quietly married on April 9, 2005, overcoming public scrutiny and opposition to their union from Queen Elizabeth because they were both divorced.

Since then, Camilla has remained steadfastly by Charles’ side, quietly winning over critics and even Elizabeth herself, who honoured her with the title “Queen Consort” before her passing.

With a romance spanning over 50 years, it’s clear that Camilla has been the enduring romance in Charles’ life.

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