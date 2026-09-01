Why it’s “less likely” that Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway will return to Sydney

Months after she returned to Norway, and following the passing of King Harald V, Princess Ingrid has become heir to the throne.

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Her grandfather passed away peacefully, the Royal House confirmed on August 28, aged 89.

This means his 22-year-old granddaughter is now the Crown Princess of Norway, and first in the order of succession of the House of Glücksburg.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is now the heir to the Norwegian throne. (Credit: Gary Friedland)

Where is Princess Ingrid Alexandra now?

New Idea hears that the young royal, who moved to Sydney to study in 2025, has put those plans on hold.

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“She doesn’t have to stay in Oslo full time, but she is their first Crown Princess in 600 years,” our royal insider tells us.

“What they need is a working heir who can take the Regent’s Oath [and act in place of the King should he be abroad or unwell], share duties with Haakon and stay close to the court while the country is in mourning.”

Crown Princess Ingrid initially returned to Norway in June because of her mother’s declining health, following her chronic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis in 2018.

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The insider says that with the health of her mother Mette-Marit, who is now Queen and healing from a lung transplant, and her grandfather’s passing, this period is going to be pivotal for the young royal.

“She needs to be on hand to pay attention to every detail as her father transfers to power too because it’s going to be her one day,” the insider explains.

(Credit: Getty)

Will Princess Ingrid Alexandra be Queen?

King Harald V’s passing means that she will one day be the Queen of Norway.

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Her father, Haakon, is now the King.

Ingrid is breaking ground in the Norwegian royal family, as the first royal heiress to rise in the succession ranks, due to the country’s succession laws.

In 1990, the nation changed the law, meaning the eldest child would inherit the throne regardless of their gender.

“Ingrid was born for this, but it’s only natural to feel overwhelmed – her life will never be the same,” our insider reveals.

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Princess Ingrid Alexandra was living in Sydney before she returned to Norway. (Credit: Raquel Pires Photography / The Royal Court)

What is Princess Ingrid studying?

The royal moved to Sydney in July 2025 to study a Bachelor of Arts at Sydney University, focusing on international relations and political economy.

Before she returned to Norway, she lived on campus, with our source adding that it was likely she’d finish her current semester in Oslo.

“She hasn’t ruled out a return to Sydney for the rest of her degree, but it’s looking less likely,” they explain to us. “Her studies will now need to include all kinds of monarchical and diplomatic teachings.”

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Before this, she completed 15 months of military training at the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Måslev. There, she became an engineer soldier and a rifleman and was awarded the medal of security.

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