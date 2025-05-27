A European royal is set to call Australia home, in one of the country’s most renowned cities.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway will be relocating to Sydney to study, Norway’s Royal House has confirmed.

The announcement revealed that she will start her studies in August at Sydney University and study a Bachelor of Arts.

The young royal, who is second-in-line to the throne after her father Crown Prince Haakon, will undertake a three-year degree which focuses on international relations and the political economy.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is second in line to the Norwegian throne. and is now heading to Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

“The Princess will be studying full-time and reside in a student residence on campus,” the statement said.

“Her Royal Highness looks forward to dedicating herself to her studies in the years to come.”

Before her move to Australia, the 21-year-old completed 15 months of military training at the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Måslev. There, she was an engineer soldier and a rifleman and was awarded the medal of security.

Princess Ingrid is also the daughter of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and has two brothers: Prince Sverre Mangus, who is third-in-line to the throne, and her older half-brother Marius Borg Høiby.

When she becomes queen, she will be the first female monarch since 1380, after Margaret I.

Before her impending move to Australia, Princess Ingrid Alexandra did military training at the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Måslev. (Credit: Instagram)

The Norwegian princess is not the first royal to relocate to Australia.

Queen Mary’s nephew, Count Nikolai of Monpezat, moved to Sydney in 2023 for a semester of study abroad and still calls the city home.

After studying at the University of Technology, Sydney, he told the Daily Telegraph at Australian Fashion Week in 2025 that he was established in the city.

“I do have a job and I am not going to give more away,” he said at the time.

“I am still modelling, which I love very much.”