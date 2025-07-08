Crown Prince Christian takes seat on Denmark’s State Council

They grow up so fast! It only seems like yesterday that HRH Crown Prince Christian of Denmark was an adorable youngster tottering after his parents, the now King Frederik and Queen Mary.

But now, the 19-year-old has taken one of his most significant steps yet as heir to the throne.

The Crown Prince took his official seat at a State Council meeting at Christiansborg Castle in central Copenhagen for the first time last month.

He joined Frederik, 57, who chaired the gathering, and other Danish government ministers at the meeting.

“It’s a hugely important moment for Christian,” a source tells New Idea.

Crown Prince Christian signed documents promising to uphold the Danish constitution. (Credit: Instagram/ Det Dans Kekongehus)

What does Crown Prince Christian’s new role mean for King Frederik?

At the meeting, Crown Prince Christian signed a solemn declaration promising to uphold the Danish constitution.

He’d signed a similar document in November 2023, a month after he’d turned 18, but has since become the Crown Prince, following the abdication of his grandmother, Queen Margrethe, in January 2024.

As heir apparent, Crown Prince Christian is entitled to a permanent seat in the State Council. He hadn’t taken up the responsibility until he did so on June 20.

Proud dad Fred joined his son for the historic occasion. (Credit: Instagram/Det Dans Kekongehus)

“There’s no doubt that Margrethe’s abdication came as a shock at the time,” our source says. “But Fred, Mary and now Christian have stepped into their new positions with aplomb, even if the timing was unexpected and they perhaps weren’t as ready as they’d hoped.”

At the meeting, Crown Prince Christian and King Frederik were briefed on the latest political developments in Denmark, and gained context around new government legislation.

Crown Prince Christian’s position in the State Council also allows him to sign laws – and act as regent (head of state) in Frederik’s place if necessary.

Crown Prince Christian also joined his parents at the opening of an exhibition at Koldinghus. (Credit: MEGA)

“Frederik and Mary are incredibly proud of Christian – and they are by his side to guide him as he takes on more official royal duties, now that he’s older,” our source says.

“Of course, they also want him to have ‘normal’ teenage fun – but it’s just about balancing that with preparing him for his royal destiny too.”