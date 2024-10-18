Crown Prince Christian recently celebrated his 19th birthday in East Africa.



The Danish royal family shared a rare photo of Christian while on his travel, and he is the spitting image of his dad King Frederik!



The photograph shared shows the 19-year-old with a buzzcut… Back in the 90s, when the now King held the title of Crown Prince himself, Frederik also decided to shave his head after graduation from Aarhus University.

It seems Christian really is following his father’s footsteps.

Prince Christian is a spitting image of King Frederik. (Credit: Instagram and Getty)

Christian began his travels in East Africa on September 4, 2024.



The Danish Royal House announced the news just days before: “His Royal Highness The Crown Prince will set out for an extended stay in East Africa. There, The Crown Prince will be involved in the daily operation of two farms, which will, among other things, include practical and administrative tasks and also give The Crown Prince insight into local nature protection.”



His trip follows the long tradition that the “successors to the throne go on extended stays abroad during their youth and have the opportunity to develop and experience the world.”



His father took part in a similar expedition to Mongolia in 1986, and again in 1989 when he worked on a vineyard in California for a year.

Prince Christian and King Frederik share SO many similarities. (Credit: Getty)

Christian and Frederik appear to be living very similar lives, even outside of the royal family traditions.



King Frederik had a reputation for being a party prince long before he met Queen Mary, however, previous reports suggested Christian may be similar to his father is this way as well!

A royal insider spoke to our sister publication Woman’s Day in August 2024 about Queen Mary’s worries.



“Mary’s put a lot of energy and work into preparing Christian for his future, and being a very responsible and well-behaved man,” the insider told the publication. “She surely has high expectations. And it would disappoint her if he goes in the wrong direction.”



“It looks like Christian has inherited a lot from his father, when it comes to partying and ladies,” the Danish source added.