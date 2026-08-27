The “harsh warning” Princess Beatrice’s husband got from his parents that saved their “crumbling marriage”

While Princess Beatrice continues to navigate the complex fallout surrounding her parents, New Idea hears that her in-laws have stepped in and given her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, an “ultimatum”, which rescued their marriage.

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Since Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were forced to leave the Royal Lodge and also stripped of their titles, the repercussions have extended to their daughters.

Through it all, Edoardo has remained as steadfast support to his wife. However, behind the scenes, despite the polished and united facade they’ve both presented, sources say his family privately intervened and issued a “harsh warning”.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are navigating a challenging time in their relationship. (Credit: Getty)

Given the ties between both families, notably with Sarah as a godmother to Edoardo’s half-brother, the Mapellis have a vested interest in the pair’s resilience.

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“They gave him an ultimatum that another failed marriage would be a poor reflection on them and clearly he’s got the message,” the insider exclusively tells New Idea.

Among the chaos, the Count and businessman has been attentive to his wife, with our insider alleging that he’s ramped it up following his parents’ intervention.

“Beatrice hasn’t been this happy since her wedding day,” the royal expert continues, noting that they’ve allegedly done more wining and dining.

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Before his parents made their move, another insider told New Idea that Edoardo had “one foot out the door” of their marriage, with Beatrice allegedly fearing that he only married her for her status.

At the time, her sister, Princess Eugenie, was pregnant with her baby girl, with the source claiming she and her husband were considering having a third child in a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.

“Eugenie’s worried sick about her, but if there’s not a baby on the way by the end of the year, it could mean the end of her sister’s under-pressure marriage,” the expert with an understanding of the situation claimed.

Ever since Andrew and Sarah were denounced for their connections to Jeffrey Epstein, it has been difficult for Beatrice’s aristocratic in-laws to navigate their relationship with the Yorks.

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While both sisters have publicly distanced themselves from their parents, Beatrice also attended the funeral of Paddy McNally earlier this month, whom her mother was romantically involved with. Their relationship ended in 1985.

New Idea’s been told that Edoardo’s parents have made their feelings known about the Yorks. (Credit: Getty)

It’s understood that Beatrice went on behalf of her mother, whose whereabouts over the last few months have been unclear.

But their concerns about the Yorks have remained.

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“Edo’s family have kept quiet about the Andrew horror show, but their shock and disapproval was clear behind the scenes,” says an insider.

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