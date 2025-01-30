Nicky Buckley is a recognisable face in Australia’s television scene, particularly for her legacy on Sale of the Century.

Advertisement

While the mother of three is passionate about her work, she is also devoted to her husband Murray and sons Cooper, Jasper, and Baxter.

Read more about her family below.

Nicky and her husband Murray have been married for more than 30 years. (Credit: Instagram)

How long have Nicky Buckley and Murray Bingham been married?

The long-term sweethearts met in high school and have been happily married since 1992.

Advertisement

Still going strong, Nicky told New Idea in an exclusive 2022 interview that her husband was still “that cheeky 17-year-old” and “still manages to make me laugh”.

While they have been partners in life, they have also been a team in the television world.

They worked alongside each other on Sale of the Century and then made several TV shows together about parenting and traveling. Both are also keen gardeners.

The couple also regularly post loved-up shots of their adventures and romantic holidays together.

Advertisement

Her sons are all grown up with her eldest son Cooper, who is now 27, and his two younger brothers, Jasper, 25, and Baxter, 22.

Despite their age, she said they’d always be her babies. “We are blessed with a beautiful family,” Nicky previously shared with us.

They all live happily on Victoria’s Surf Coast, and their carpenter son Cooper even helped build their home on a large block of land.

Nicky starred on Sale of the Century with Glenn Ridge. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

What has Nicky Buckley said about the controversy on Sale of the Century?

Almost three decades on, Nicky still can’t believe the drama that erupted when she wore a figure-hugging dress when pregnant while hosting Sale of the Century in 1997.

The now 59-year-old told New Idea that it was so controversial, that Channel Nine’s fax machine jammed up because the network received so many complaints about her “shocking” wardrobe choice.

“I remember it as a great time because I had all wonderful hormones racing around in my body,” she recalled in 2022.

“I really was kind of scrutinised for daring to be pregnant and showing my growing belly on telly. But for me, and lots of other women, I had a job and I had a mortgage, so I really just wanted to go to work.”

Advertisement

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025 contestant also spoke about this time in her life while in the jungle.

“They were saying that it was disgusting. That I should be taken off until I’ve had the baby,” she told her campmates.

“Then the magazines all ran articles. The newspapers, the radio stations. A Current Affair did a story on it. And I’d be on the cover of the newspaper with the headline ‘Is this woman too big for television?’”

During her pregnancy, Nicky’s wardrobe choices made headlines. (Credit: New Idea)

Advertisement

What has Nicky Buckley said about giving birth?

It turns out that being pregnant on television was not the only scandal that caught the attention of the press.

Nicky also revealed on I’m A Celeb that her sudden home birth also generated headlines.

Ahead of her due date for her second son Jasper, the presenter unexpectedly experienced Braxton Hicks contractions early one morning.

“I rang the hospital. They said ‘Okay, well, just take your Panadol and just relax, and then just let us know if things get worse’. I literally hung up from them and then I just… bared down on the [kitchen] table,” she began.

Advertisement

Deciding to get changed for the hospital, her water broke and she went into the laundry to the nearby bathroom.

“I’m sitting on the toilet, and I thought, ‘Oh this is a bit weird’, and the head was coming out,” she explained.

“He’s there going ‘Come on, come on, we’re going, the bag’s in the car, come on, let’s hop off and let’s go’, and I’m like ‘No, the baby’s coming!’.”

Nicky is a proud mother of three. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Murray came in to help his wife on the floor, and they told a friend, who was living in their bungalow, to call an ambulance.

She said the intense contractions meant Jasper’s head came out first and was blue, and then he came out entirely afterward.

While the couple was happy with their newest miracle and he was delivered safely, Nicky said the media had different ideas.

She said the paparazzi swarmed and camped outside her home after the birth, and the headlines read “Nicky Buckley gives birth to a baby on laundry floor”.

Advertisement

The story was scrutinised by the public, but in hindsight, the I’m a Celebrity contestant has found humour in the situation.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.