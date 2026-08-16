Inside Adam and Jolene’s house on The Block 2026: Tour every room reveal 

Being on The Block 2026 is a dream come true for Adam and Jolene, who previously applied for the show but got knocked back.
They have spent the last five years managing cattle stations together, and now, they’re taking on the renovation of a lifetime.
“We are huge fans. I have wanted to do this show for years. We watch every episode. It is great to talk about something other than work,” Jolene says.
On the show, Jolene will handle styling and shopping, while Adam is on the tools and managing the site.
The self-confessed “country folk” are ready to get their hands dirty and give The Block everything they have.
Scroll down to take a look at all their renovations so far.
Every room Adam and Jolene have renovated on The Block
Week One: Guest Bedroom
In the first week of The Block, everyone is expected to design a guest bedroom that’s “white, light and bright”, and inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Axel Vervoordt-designed home.
The stakes were high: The contestants had not chosen their houses yet, so the people with the highest scores would get to pick first.
From the moment Marty Fox, Shaynna Blaze and guest judge Alice Stolz walked into Adam and Jolene’s guest bedroom, they admired its calmness.
Shaynna said it was simplicity done well; however, Alice questioned whether it was playing it too safe, with nothing standing out.
“Does it have enough things that are interesting in it?” she asked.
While Marty said it hit the brief and was marketable, Shaynna worried that it might be too “vanilla”.
Marty gave them 7, and Alice and Shaynna both gave them scores of 7.5 out of 10. Overall, they came second and chose House One.
Week Two: Family Bathroom and Powder Room
The stakes were high during the second week of The Block, with the winning team scoring $250,000 worth of kitchen appliances.
For Adam and Jolen’s creation, the first thing that took the judges off guard was the “free-for-all toilet”, which had no door or separator.
“Look, the only people it’s going to work for are those who go down to the nudist beach down the road,” Shaynna says.
The glass in their shower also had poor finishes at the top, while the judges didn’t approve of the room’s lighting.
However, Darren praised their colour palette, adding that they understood their target demographic.
While the judges loved their finishes, including their basins, the stonework and LED mirror, they said they were distracted by the incorrect changes they made to the layout.
Thankfully, Marty says it won’t impact their sales campaign because of all their strong design choices.
Overall, they came second, with a total score of 24.5, losing by one point to Courtney and Sev.
They received 8.5 from Darren and 8 from Marty and Shaynna.
Who are Adam and Jolene on The Block 2026?
Adam, 48, and Jolene, 42, are both station managers and call Roxby Downs in South Australia home.
They met 10 years ago on Jolene’s father’s property and tied the knot one year later. They’re a blended family with Jolene’s children Kody, 24, Cameron, 22, and Madisyn, 18, and Adam’s twins Ella and Kai, 24, from his previous relationship.
They already have some skills under their belts that will come in handy in the competition – Adam is a qualified carpenter, and his wife has renovated some properties and has a background in property management.
As a team, they have project-managed the renovation of an old station homestead.
So they’re ready to give The Block everything they’ve got.
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