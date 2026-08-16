Inside Adam and Jolene’s house on The Block 2026: Tour every room reveal 

The stakes were high during the second week of The Block, with the winning team scoring $250,000 worth of kitchen appliances.

For Adam and Jolen’s creation, the first thing that took the judges off guard was the “free-for-all toilet”, which had no door or separator.

“Look, the only people it’s going to work for are those who go down to the nudist beach down the road,” Shaynna says.

The glass in their shower also had poor finishes at the top, while the judges didn’t approve of the room’s lighting.

However, Darren praised their colour palette, adding that they understood their target demographic.

While the judges loved their finishes, including their basins, the stonework and LED mirror, they said they were distracted by the incorrect changes they made to the layout.

Thankfully, Marty says it won’t impact their sales campaign because of all their strong design choices.

Overall, they came second, with a total score of 24.5, losing by one point to Courtney and Sev.

They received 8.5 from Darren and 8 from Marty and Shaynna.