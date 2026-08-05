“Everyone’s being sneaky”: The Block 2026 stars’ secret tradie careers exposed

The Block‘s Courtney and Sev have raised eyebrows by hiding the true extent of their building experience, but they tell New Idea that they weren’t the only ones!

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The pink team were upfront about Sev’s job as an interior designer, but they haven’t disclosed Courtney’s work as a site manager in commercial construction.

Defending their decision, the best friends have exposed the other secrets that their castmates have been hiding.

“We had a couple of cards up our sleeves, but I think everyone had cards up their sleeves,” Sev tells us.

“Adam has a station manager job description as a decoy, but by background, he’s a chippy.”

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Courtney has hidden her construction background on The Block, but she insists she isn’t the only one. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Chantel’s got a small business decoy, but she’s a chippy, or whatever her qualification is.”

“And Roscoe, he’s an estimator in his previous days, and he’s been in the construction industry, which he keeps under wraps.”

“So everyone’s in there being sneaky, sneaky coming in with different job titles.”

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Courtney explains that they devised their own “game plan” to hide their experience so their rivals wouldn’t see them as an early threat in the competition.

“If we came in there as a design and construction duo, I just think that people, especially in that first week, could have really thrown everything they had [at the rooms],” she says.

“They could have blown the budget out to $20,000 and had all the bells and whistles. So we just wanted to play a smart game.”

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“It’s a competition after all.”

When filming started, Courtney says they were pleased they didn’t reveal her experience, saying Rick’s job as a builder sparked enough “concerned” chatter amongst the cast.

While they bonded with the rival teams as filming went on, they had no “loyalties” at the beginning and were keeping their eye on the prize.

She claims Adam is also hiding the truth about his career as a chippy. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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“I don’t know these people from a bar of soap – obviously I get to know them, and they become friends and all that along the way,” Courtney says.

“But I’m walking into this competition without not knowing a single one of their names. So I didn’t have any loyalties or I didn’t owe them anything at this point.”

“So we just wanted to go in with a bit of a game plan, whether it worked or not, it was also just like a bit of fun.”

Of course, The Block producers know the truth behind each contestant’s previous experience, but things are being kept tightly under wraps on-screen so far.

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