“Good luck…” The Block stars Emma and Ben’s warning over strict 2026 rule change

The Block is officially back for 2026, but the latest crop of Blockheads are facing a brutal obstacle right from the off.

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With strict local council rules banning historic late-night builds and capping work hours at 7am to 6pm on weekdays (and a punishing 9am to 3pm on Saturdays), this could be the most high-pressure series yet.

And, according to 2025 fan favourites Emma and Ben, the new cast has no idea what they’re in for.

“I hear this year the contestants have reduced working hours due to the location of the site,” Ben exclusively tells New Idea.

“Our season, we were chasing every hour in the day. I couldn’t imagine having even less time to get the rooms completed. Good luck to them; every second will count.”

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(Credit: (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.))

As well as Mount Eliza’s strict working hours causing a headache, Emma also reveals the one setback that could provide an extra challenge for two houses.

“Houses 4 and 5 definitely look like their views are more interrupted by the surrounding trees,” Emma explains.

“However, I’m sure the homes that aren’t blessed with the best views will have something else up their sleeves.”

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“The Block, is all about playing to your strengths, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they make up for it with layouts, outdoor spaces, or some other wow factor design features.”

As for which house they’d pick? They’ve backed one as a clear winner.

“House 3 would be my pick. It would have to be the best position on the blocks for uninterrupted views,” Ben tells us.

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But, no matter which house they end up with, Ben reassures the 2026 teams that the Mount Eliza plot has “huge potential”, thanks to its status as a blue-chip suburb.

However, Emma’s top piece of advice for this year’s cast actually has nothing to do with construction.

“Just enjoy the ride and try not to get caught up in the drama,” she urges them.

“Go with the flow, and if something isn’t working, then be flexible enough to change it. Take on the judges’ advice, but also back yourself and your own decisions.”

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The Block 2026 could be shaping up to be one of the most intense years ever (Pictured: Chantel and Wyatt). (Credit: Channel Nine)

While their own Block journey might be over, Emma and Ben have remained closely involved with the 2026 series – with the Blockheads actually living in their house!

Ben reveals that they knew the 2026 series was going to be filmed in Mount Eliza at the end of their own series and jokingly invited The Block to their home there, not thinking it would actually happen.

“We received a call late 2025 asking to come and check out our place,” Ben explains.

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“After a quick tour, they decided it would be the perfect fit for the contestants’ share house. A few additions to the house were made, and it was where the Blockheads called home for three months.”

“It was good fun being involved in this year’s season,” Emma adds.

“It’s so interesting to be on the other side of it, though. It’s incredible to see how much work goes into the show that you wouldn’t even know about.”

Emma and Ben are involved with The Block 2026 as the contestants are living in their house! (Credit: Channel Nine)

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“Huge credit to the team behind the scenes that keeps everything running like clockwork day and night for three months straight.”

Of course, The Block is known for its drama. So, did the 2026 cast bring the drama as tenants?

“Great tenants. Highly recommend. If anyone wants a rental reference, I’m happy to give one,” Ben quips.

As for whether they’d let The Block film in their home again, they aren’t ruling anything out quite yet.

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“Who knows where the next Block will be! But we’re going to keep renovating and flipping houses, so I guess never say never,” Emma teases.

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