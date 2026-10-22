“Tough”: Sonia Kruger lays bare reality of “tricky” family situation in candid statement

NEED TO KNOW Sonia Kruger has opened up about her mum Margaret’s “tough year” health-wise in a candid Instagram post.

has opened up about her health-wise in a candid Instagram post. The TV star admits navigating her mum’s changing needs from interstate can be “tricky”.

Sonia says sister Debra has been an “absolute saint” in supporting their mum.

has been an in supporting their mum. The family admission comes amid a period of major change in Sonia and her husband Craig McPherson’s lives.

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Sonia Kruger has shared a rare glimpse into her personal life, opening up about a “tough year” for her family.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star introduced followers to her “beautiful mumma” Margaret, revealing the Kruger family matriarch has been facing some health challenges.

“She’s had a tough year health-wise, but she’s still smiling,” Sonia wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair.

The 61-year-old also spoke candidly about finding herself part of the so-called “sandwich generation”, as she balances raising her own young family with the changing care needs of an ageing parent.

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Sonia shares daughter Maggie with her partner Craig McPherson. (Credit: Media Mode)

Sonia is mum to daughter Maggie, 11, who she shares with her long-term partner, former Channel Seven executive Craig McPherson.

The couple have been together since around 2008, after first crossing paths professionally at Seven, where Craig was Sonia’s boss on Today Tonight.

“I know many of you, particularly those with parents around the same age, will understand the challenges of being part of the ‘sandwich generation’,” Sonia shared.

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Sonia’s followers couldn’t get over how similar she and her mum Margaret look. (Credit: Instagram)

For Sonia, there’s the added difficulty of living interstate from her mum.

Sonia resides in Sydney with Craig and Maggie, while Margaret is Brisbane-based. Thankfully, Sonia has an older sister, Debra Kruger, who lives locally to Margaret.

“Living interstate makes it that little bit harder, but thankfully my sister is an absolute saint,” she added.

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It’s not the first time Sonia has spoken about the special bond she shares with Debra, who is just 13 months older.

In a previous interview, Sonia admitted the sisters were very different growing up and drifted somewhat as their lives took different paths. But with age, their relationship has only strengthened.

Sonia also shared a photo with her sister Debra, thanking her for all she does for their mum in her absence. (Credit: Instagram)

“I feel that every year that goes by we get closer and closer,” she previously said.

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In fact, Debra has remained an important part of her sister’s life. When Sonia scored her first Gold Logie nomination in 2022, Deb was one of the first people she wanted to share the news with, saying, “I knew she’d be so excited.”

Sonia’s candid admission about her mum comes amid a period of significant change for the star professionally, too.

Once considered Seven’s golden girl, having fronted a string of the network’s biggest entertainment shows including Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars and The Voice Australia,

This year, Sonia’s television slate became considerably lighter.

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DWTS was put on pause for 2026, leaving The Voice Australia as her sole Seven hosting gig. There’s chatter that The Voice Australia might be paused for 2027.

There has also been change for Craig, who stepped down from his powerful role as Seven’s director of news and current affairs in April 2024 after years behind the scenes at the network.

Sonia’s says it’s tough raising her daughter Maggie whilst also wanting to be there for her mother. (Credit: Instagram)

Through it all, family clearly remains front of mind for Sonia.

“Sometimes it helps just to share and know we’re not alone,” she wrote of the challenges her family is now navigating.

Sonia’s words struck a chord with many of followers.

“Your Mum is beautiful and I can relate with you as both of my parents have had an awful year with their health,” wrote one. Another shared: “Beautiful family and beautiful post Sonia. Couldn’t have been more timely for me actually ❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, former DWTS Australia professional dancer Kym Johnson-Herjavec said, “I feel you. Lots of love to your beautiful Mum.”

Hearing that she’s not alone in her situation deeply moved Sonia, who replied to one comment saying, “Talking to friends and family really helps.”