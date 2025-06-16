Former Home and Away star Sarah Roberts is officially off the market!

The news comes more than a year after she divorced her ex-husband, James Stewart, who is happily coupled up with his Home and Away cast mate Ada Nicodemou.

Find out more about her new beau below.

Sarah Roberts’ new boyfriend is Jake Iseu. (Credit: Media Mode)

Who is Jake Iesu?

Sarah Roberts’ partner is Jake Iesu, who is a Sydney-based cinematographer and artist.

On his Instagram bio, he says he is a Steadicam operator and the “occasional pilot”.

The pair were spotted together on June 13 at a Sydney art show, where he was showcasing his art. According to a recent Instagram post he made about the exhibition titled “A Piece of Art”, it was at Stellar Spaces in Crows Nest.

A few days prior, they also went to the Sydney Film Festival together.

At the time of publication, the couple has not posted any photos together.

However, the actor and DJ recently spoke with Stellar about finding love after her divorce.

“I feel grateful that I found him, because he’s allowed me to grow in beautiful and unexpected ways,” she told the publication. “But if I didn’t have that, I would still be OK. Because I finally found myself, as clichéd as that may sound.”

The lovebirds were spotted being affectionate in Sydney. (Credit: Media Mode)

What did Sarah Roberts say about her divorce from James Stewart?

Sarah initially broke the news about her divorce in April 2024, in an exclusive interview with Stellar.

Initially, she said she was terrified to speak about it.

“I’ve been really afraid of talking about this because of what I’ve felt to be the stigma and shame around it. But I just want to say that I am divorced,” she said at the time.

They initially met in 2017 on the Home and Away set, got engaged a year later, and got married in Ireland in 2019.

While it was a fairytale romance, things eventually fell apart.

Sarah Roberts was happy to pose for her boyfriend. (Credit: Media Mode)

“I’ll never speak on anyone else’s behalf, but my belief in marriage is that two people grow and learn from each other together,” she said. “Sometimes people just grow apart, and that’s OK. I got to a point where I realised I couldn’t grow in the way I wanted to within this particular relationship.”

More than a year later, she said the media scrutiny about her split “ripped” her heart “into a million little pieces”.

“What I can take responsibility for is the way that I feel,” she continued. “And I know that hurt people hurt people, but healed people can heal people – and I’m so happy with where I’m at today. I’ve finally found a love for myself that I didn’t have.

“I have beaten myself up for a long time over the fact that I stayed in something that wasn’t healthy.”

