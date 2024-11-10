  •  
Photos reveal new low for Prince Andrew

"Pretty much doomed"
Stubborn Andrew has refused to budge – so far.
Charles (Credit: Getty). Andrew (Credit: Alamy)

After thoroughly disgracing the family name,  Prince Andrew  is no longer a grand old Duke of York … and nor is he living like one.

Photos obtained by New Idea show his home  – the Royal Lodge at Windsor – falling into a state of disrepair. There are holes in the roof, peeling paint and black mould creeping up the walls.

The decaying building, worth $60 million, is a crying shame for royal historians, who point out  it was once the home of the beloved Queen Mother until her death in 2002.

Royal Lodge, Windsor mould
The 30-room building is affected by black mould. (Credit: Mega)

However, for King Charles, the dilapidated building, used  by Andrew and his family since 2004, has proven useful.

His Majesty has reportedly been attempting to turf his brother out of the Lodge for two years, following Andrew being  exposed for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sexual assault against Virginia Giuffre, which he denies.

But Andrew, 64, and his  ex-wife and ‘flatmate’ Sarah Ferguson have been refusing to leave.

In June, it was revealed that the Duchess  of York, 65, privately funded expensive urgent repairs to keep the roof over their heads.

Now, with the Lodge becoming increasingly unlivable, Charles has seized his moment.

Royal Lodge, Windsor, disrepair
The once grand Royal Lode is in desperate need of repair. (Credit: Mega)

Royal author Robert Hardman last week revealed that the King has allegedly instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse to stop paying Andrew his $2 million annual allowance. This means he won’t be able to afford any further repairs to the crumbling 30-room, Grade II-listed dwelling.

Charles has also cancelled a contract with  the security firm that protects Andrew’s home.

“The duke is no longer a financial burden to the King,” a source tells Hardman.

Royal reporter Robert Jobson adds: “Charles has been trying to get him out for some time. Andrew  had a great big long lease from the late Queen he had been holding over his brother’s head. But the  truth is, he can’t really afford to live there. Andrew’s pretty much doomed.”

While Charles may  have finally solved what  is known among courtiers as ‘the Andrew problem’, sources exclusively tell  New Idea the duke is unlikely to go quietly.

“You can’t imagine he’ll just give up the fight after all these years,” says one long-time royal watcher. “Andrew has a temper  when cornered, and  there would have been one heck of a showdown between the brothers  when he found out how neatly he’s been trapped.”

Sarah Iasiello Senior Copy Editor

Following the completion of her Bachelor of Media and Bachelor of Politics degrees at the University of Adelaide in 2012, Sarah moved to Sydney to pursue a career in the media industry. Now, with over 10 years of experience, she has a demonstrated history of working as a managing editor and senior copy editor across Australia’s biggest women’s fashion/lifestyle titles, including Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, InStyle, NW, Girlfriend, Women’s Health, and currently, New Idea. Characterised by her friendly and deadline-driven demeanour, Sarah is articulate and organised with an eye for detail. She is well versed in writing and editing to the highest possible standard, while maintaining brand integrity and consistency. From fashion (crop tops) to food (desserts), sport (tennis – go Rafa!) and politics (working at the federal and state elections), Sarah enjoys combining her professional skills with her personal passions while editing the pages of New Idea.

