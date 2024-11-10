Photos reveal new low for Prince Andrew

After thoroughly disgracing the family name, Prince Andrew is no longer a grand old Duke of York … and nor is he living like one.

Photos obtained by New Idea show his home – the Royal Lodge at Windsor – falling into a state of disrepair. There are holes in the roof, peeling paint and black mould creeping up the walls.

The decaying building, worth $60 million, is a crying shame for royal historians, who point out it was once the home of the beloved Queen Mother until her death in 2002.

However, for King Charles, the dilapidated building, used by Andrew and his family since 2004, has proven useful.

His Majesty has reportedly been attempting to turf his brother out of the Lodge for two years, following Andrew being exposed for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sexual assault against Virginia Giuffre, which he denies.

But Andrew, 64, and his ex-wife and ‘flatmate’ Sarah Ferguson have been refusing to leave.

In June, it was revealed that the Duchess of York, 65, privately funded expensive urgent repairs to keep the roof over their heads.

Now, with the Lodge becoming increasingly unlivable, Charles has seized his moment.

Royal author Robert Hardman last week revealed that the King has allegedly instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse to stop paying Andrew his $2 million annual allowance. This means he won’t be able to afford any further repairs to the crumbling 30-room, Grade II-listed dwelling.

Charles has also cancelled a contract with the security firm that protects Andrew’s home.

“The duke is no longer a financial burden to the King,” a source tells Hardman.

Royal reporter Robert Jobson adds: “Charles has been trying to get him out for some time. Andrew had a great big long lease from the late Queen he had been holding over his brother’s head. But the truth is, he can’t really afford to live there. Andrew’s pretty much doomed.”

While Charles may have finally solved what is known among courtiers as ‘the Andrew problem’, sources exclusively tell New Idea the duke is unlikely to go quietly.

“You can’t imagine he’ll just give up the fight after all these years,” says one long-time royal watcher. “Andrew has a temper when cornered, and there would have been one heck of a showdown between the brothers when he found out how neatly he’s been trapped.”