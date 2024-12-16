York sisters slam Prince Andrew “that’s enough Dad”

The world watches the ongoing stoush between King Charles and Prince Andrew, over Andrew’s refusal to vacate his long-term family home.

But spare a thought for two others who have been caught in the crossfire. That is the Duke of York’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Singing star James Blunt has reportedly told friends that his pals Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have had a “rough ride” in recent years and don’t deserve it.

Dislodged from the lodge? Charles wants Andrew out of the Royal Lodge, which is in obvious disrepair. (Credit: Getty)

Is Prince Andrew being kicked out of the Royal Lodge?

The King cut off Andrew’s $AU2 million yearly allowance. Then, he stopped paying his personal security bill of $AU6 million back in August.

This was an effort to ‘smoke him out’ of the grand 30-room Royal Lodge. It was thought Andrew would be forced to leave, bringing an end to the royal stand-off.

Royal Lodge is on the Windsor Estate and Andrew signed a 75-year lease on it in 2004. Surely, then, he should be allowed to stay there, fair and square? Apparently not!

A clause in the lease makes Andrew responsible for the upkeep of the Grade II-listed property. And, as has been widely pointed out, he has broken that clause with the property showing visible signs of peeling paint, mould, and damp problems.

It’s widely reported that Charles wants Andrew – and his ex-wife Sarah, who still lives with him – out of the building. This is so that he can renovate it for Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Ideally, Andrew would move to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan lived when they were working royals. However, in a surprise move, it’s now been announced that Andrew, 64, has somehow managed to secure the finances himself. Which means he has successfully warded off the King’s eviction attempts.

And, while it’s unclear how Andrew raised these funds, the Palace has signed off on him staying in the residence, for now. ‘It is understood that Prince Andrew’s money has been approved by Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, as coming from legitimate sources,’ reported London’s Sunday Times.

While neither has made public statements of support, both Bea & Eugenie are known to be close to their parents. (Credit: Supplied)

How does Prince Andrew make money?

Despite this win for the Duke, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are very likely still worried. They’ve watched their father’s fortune dwindle. With his allowance and security detail removed, they’ll be concerned about him and his ex-wife Fergie getting into further money troubles.

Perhaps even more upsetting is the continuing pain of seeing Andrew’s reputation and name tarnished. Something distressing for them both, and the last thing Beatrice needs as she gets ready to have her second child.

“They have been under immense stress, and subjected to abuse on social media and criticism elsewhere because of their father’s alleged sins. But his actions are not their fault and it’s not fair to make them suffer as a result.” Royal author, Phil Dampier

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting a new baby early in 2025. (Credit: Getty)

Is Prince Andrew close with his daughters?

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting a new baby early in 2025. A sibling for their daughter, Sienna, three, and Edoardo’s son, Wolfie, eight.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and her spouse, Jack Brooksbank, are parents to August, three, and one-year-old Ernest. While they still support Andrew, the York sisters have had to do so behind closed doors. With neither making any public statement in his favour. They have spent years carefully curating their reputations, being called upon when needed by the royal family, and finding various charities to get behind.

For Beatrice, these tend to focus on children’s welfare, health, and education, while her sister’s interests are possibly a bit more pointed.

“Eugenie is heavily involved with combating modern-day slavery and sex trafficking, and critics have, of course, pointed out the irony as Andrew’s former friends Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were jailed for similar activities,” says royal author Phil Dampier, who admits that neither daughter can turn a blind eye to the accusations against their father.

Princess Eugenie has two sons, August & Ernest, with hubby Jack Brooksbank. (Credit: Instagram )

“I’m sure there have been times when they have doubted him, and maybe they have told him in quiet moments that he made a big mistake. But publicly they have stood by him and not kicked a man who is clearly down. That is to their credit and shows they are loving and loyal.” Royal author, Phil Dampier

It may not be the first time Bea and Eugenie have addressed uncomfortable topics with their father – they have put up with plenty of other scandals from a very young age. But is time to put some distance between themselves and their problematic father, for the sake of their own families and reputations?

