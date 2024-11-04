Sarah, Duchess of York spends time in Perth and Sydney

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York arrived in Australia over the weekend as part of a promotional tour for her new romance novel, A Woman of Intrigue.

After arriving in Western Australia late last week, the red-haired royal attended a one-off literary event on Friday hosted by her publisher, Serenity Press and Dymocks, at Joondalup Resort in Perth.

More than 700 fans purchased tickets for the ‘In Conversation’ event, which was described as “unforgettable” by organisers.

The Duchess herself took to her Instagram to thank all of those who came along in support: “What a fantastic way to kick off my time in Australia. To receive such a warm welcome and see so many of you in attendance to listen to me sharing my stories was truly humbling.”

Duchess Sarah will now travel to Sydney before departing the country next week.

Her arrival down under comes shortly after Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla departed Australia as part of a royal-tour where they visited Sydney and Canberra.

When that tour was announced, the Duchess postponed her original planned appearance as a “special guest” at The Festival of Fiction writer’s festival on October 19 so as to not clash with her royal in-laws.

“With regret, Sarah, Duchess of York has decided to withdraw from the Festival of Fiction, so as not to distract or detract in any way from the tour of Australia by his majesty the King, which has recently been announced,” said a statement released on behalf of the royal in mid-July.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York speaks on stage at the Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne & Global Citizen Nights at the Palais Theatre on March 6, 2024. (Credit: Getty)

The mother-of-two has signed a mammoth 22-book deal with the Perth-based publishers of her latest novel A Woman of Intrigue, so it is likely she will return to Australia frequently in the not-to-distant future.

Set in the Victorian era, The Sunday Times bestseller follows a captivating heroine (Lady Mary) as she solves crimes and battles against society, her family, and her heart.

The trip marks the second time that the Duchess has travelled down under in 2024 after landing on our shores for the Globel Citizen NOW summit in Melbourne in March – which she co-chaired.

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Jane Ferguson at a Service of Thanksgiving for Major Ron Ferguson in December 2004. (Credit: Getty)

It is unclear what other activities Sarah has planned for her time down under, but given her older sister Jane resides on the Central Coast of New South Wales, it is likely she will spend some time north of Sydney.

Jane is currently dating Ramin Marzbani and lives a laid-back life that is worlds away from that which was afforded to her as the daughter of the royal family’s former polo manager. Sarah reportedly met Ramin for the first time at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Speaking with New Idea in 2021, Jane revealed that Sarah and Ramin “got on like a house on fire” at the family occasion.

The couple first met in 2010 at an airport business lounge.