Did Fergie act like a diva Down Under?

It may not have been an actual royal tour, but the Duchess of York’s recent trip to Australia bore all the hallmarks of an official Windsor visit – complete with some diva-like demands!

Sarah Ferguson was visiting our shores as a guest of her publisher, Serenity Press, to promote her latest children’s book Flora & Fern: Wonder in the Woods.

She also found time to attend an event at the Children’s Medical Research Institute at Westmead in Sydney.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson pictured on arrival in Sydney for her book launch. (Credit: Backgrid)

Media at Fergie’s events were forewarned by her team that no questions relating to the royal family would be entertained.

“This included anything about the health of the King and the Princess of Wales, Fergie’s ex-husband the Duke of York and their home at Royal Lodge. The Sussexes were also off limits,” an insider tells New Idea.

“It was quite strict, which was surprising, as Fergie is usually so easy-breezy and goes with the flow.”

Insiders tell New Idea that Camilla, 77, in particular wasn’t happy with Fergie’s antics Down Under.

Fergie’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have helped her cope with two cancer diagnoses in one year. (Credit: Instagram)

“Camilla has always tolerated her husband’s sister-in-law, but seeing her [in Australia] so soon after their own tour has upset her and Charles.”

The King, who turns 76 this week, is known to be “quite precious” about his official tours”.

So Fergie’s actions while here will have pushed some buttons.

“Charles was already annoyed that the Sussexes staged two ‘quasi royal’ tours [to Nigeria and Colombia] this year,” says the insider.

“He won’t be happy to hear Fergie has effectively pulled the same stunt, no matter how well-meaning.”

Fergie’s trip to Australia came just weeks after Queen Camilla and King Charles’ trip Down Under. (Credit: Getty)

The fact that Fergie actually postponed her visit – so as not to coincide with the King and Queen’s trip – suggests she was aware of the sensitivities around her itinerary.

At the time, a statement explained: “the duchess has decided to withdraw from the Festival of Fiction so as not to distract or detract in anyway from His Majesty the King’s [tour.] “

But just weeks later, Fergie landed in Australia, with a full schedule of events planned and strict protocols in place to ensure things went off without a hitch.

“It was just like an official royal visit,” our source adds. “Fergie was loving it.”

