The bizarre reason why Prince Harry went doorknocking in London

Doorbell camera footage of the Duke of Sussex knocking on homes in London’s Hammersmith and Fulham area continues to take the internet by storm. Dressed in a tieless blue suit and with his phone to his ear, Prince Harry was “looking for a friend”, according to reports.

“We were shocked to see it was Prince Harry on the camera,” one resident told UK’s The Sun.

“We only really noticed once neighbours started talking.”

Another source added that two of the houses Harry knocked on were at “opposite ends” of the road, which is about “half a mile” long, or 800 metres.

The doorknock spree left Meghan “reeling”, says a source. (Credit: Getty)

The clip was reportedly captured in early May, after Harry, 40, lost his Court of Appeal hearing, where he argued his “life was at stake” without taxpayer-funded police protection. Insiders say it’s left his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, “reeling”.

“Meghan wants the truth. To be so obsessed with his legal battle over security and then go and put himself in danger by appearing to be lost and knocking on random doors doesn’t make sense,” says the source.

Harry was in London at the time for his court case. (Credit: Getty)

Along with the door knocking, Harry also ordered Deliveroo during another UK visit. These actions are in contradiction to his supposed safety concerns, but friends say Meghan’s more interested in who he was seeing and why.

Some suggested Harry was seeking out his aristocratic friend, Lord Charles Vivian, only to find he’d moved.

“If Harry does spend time with his UK pals, Meghan’s worried they could convince him he’s made a colossal mistake in leaving the royal family,” says our insider.

“It would only take one friend to change his mind. She’s also upset that the incident led to outlandish online speculation.”

The prince’s actions have some observers baffled. (Credit: Getty )

Royal biographer Tom Bower suggests Harry’s “walkabout” points to a man who is “lost, literally and personally”, cut adrift with few remaining family ties.

As a result of the blunder, Harry had some “fences to mend” when he returned to LA, our source says. Shortly after Harry arrived home, he and Meghan, 43, enjoyed a date night at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert on May 10.

“He was trying to make it up to her,” our insider says.

“Harry knows he made a huge and avoidable mistake.”

