Beyoncé is officially on the road with her Cowboy Carter Tour, so it’s only fair to hope that it’s coming to Australia.

The tour kicked off in Los Angeles with many hit songs, costume changes, and special moments.

During the first show on April 28, the singer-songwriter brought out her youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, and her eldest, Blue Ivy, who returned to the stage after dancing in the Renaissance World Tour.

Find out everything we know about the Cowboy Carter Tour coming to Australia below.

On the first night of her Cowboy Carter Tour, Beyoncé brought out her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Beyoncé ever coming to Australia?

While the Cowboy Carter Tour has kicked off, there’s no word if it’s coming Down Under. So far, there are shows across the USA and Europe.

Unfortunately, we missed the Renaissance World Tour, so if that’s any indication, we might be unlucky.

But fingers crossed Queen Bey brings her country hits to Australia!

Beyoncé began the Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles. (Credit: Instagram)

When was the last time Beyoncé performed in Australia?

While it feels like the 35-time Grammy winner has not been to Australia, that’s not true.

Beyoncé last performed in Australia in 2013 with The Mrs Carter World Tour. Before that, she toured Down Under for the first time during her The Beyoncé Experience Tour in 2007, and followed it with her I Am… Tour two years later.

She also performed across the country with Destiny’s Child in 2002.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter setlist features more than 40 songs. (Credit: Instagram)

What songs are on the Cowboy Carter setlist?

Even though the tour has only just begun, it is certainly jam-packed!

According to Billboard, the setlist features hits across her discography.

Which songs exactly? See them below:

Ameriican Requiem (Cowboy Carter)

Blackbiird (Cowboy Carter)

The Star-Spangled Banner (the American national anthem)

Freedom (Lemonade)

Ya Ya (Cowboy Carter)/Why Don’t You Love Me (I Am… Sasha Fierce)

America Has a Problem (Renaissance)

Spaghettii (Cowboy Carter)

Formation (Lemonade)

My House (song to promote Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé)

Diva (I Am… Sasha Fierce)

Alliigator Tears (Cowboy Carter)

Just for Fun (Cowboy Carter)

Protector (Cowboy Carter)

Flamenco (Cowboy Carter)

Desert Eagle (Cowboy Carter)

Riiverdance (Cowboy Carter)

II Hands II Heaven (Cowboy Carter)

Sweet Honey Buckiin (Cowboy Carter)/ Summer Renaissance (Renaissance)/ Pure/Honey (Renaissance)

Jolene (Cowboy Carter)

Daddy Lessons (Lemonade)

Bodyguard (Cowboy Carter)

II Most Wanted (Cowboy Carter)

Cuff It (Renaissance)

Tyrant (Cowboy Carter)

Thique (Renaissance)

Fingers crossed we get some concerts in Australia! (Credit: Instagram)

Levii’s Jeans (Cowboy Carter)

Daughter (Cowboy Carter)

I’m That Girl (Renaissance)

Cozy (Renaissance)

Alien Superstar (Renaissance)

Texas Hold ‘Em (Cowboy Carter)

Crazy In Love (Dangerously In Love)

Heated (Renaissance)

Before I Let Go (Frankie Beverly cover)

16 Carriages (Cowboy Carter)

Amen (Cowboy Carter)

Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter was released in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I buy Cowboy Carter Tour tickets?

If there are any updates, they will most likely be through Ticketmaster or Ticketek.

Although dates have not yet been released, fans can keep a close eye on any concert news by signing up for Ticketek’s Beyoncé waitlist.

