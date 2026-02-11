EXCLUSIVE: William and Kate plan bombshell TV interview

Prince William and Princess Kate are planning a major documentary project after a difficult year for the royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales broke their silence on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to Jeffrey Epstein in a statement via Kensington Palace this week.

The couple is said to be concerned about the popularity of the royals amid the controversy and is planning their own TV project to give a rare insight into their lives in a bid to change the narrative.

“For Wills, it’s like watching a car crash in slow motion, and it’s one big fat mess. He knows he and Kate are the only ones who can fix it,” an insider tells New Idea.

Prince William and Kate are planning a major TV interview. (Credit: Getty)

“The King’s popularity is at an all-time low, and the weight of the monarchy is on their shoulders.”

“They are planning their own interview-documentary to be aired later this year, working with the archive team.”

“It’s long overdue for them to give the world a peek inside the lives of the future King and Queen of England – and a chance to show Harry and Meghan how it’s done.”

Historically, the royal family rarely speaks publicly about their family lives and has not appeared in many TV projects, other than official broadcasts.

However, in recent years, this has changed, with King Charles releasing a climate change documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.

William also appeared in Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle starred in their own Netflix series.

In another landmark change, the royal family also broke their long-held silence on the scandal engulfing Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles.

A statement released on Monday, February 9, confirmed that the Palace was ready to assist any police investigation into Andrew.

Kate and William issued a statement amid Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein. (Credit: Getty)

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” it read.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

Kensington Palace also released a separate statement on behalf of Will and Kate addressing the controversy.

“I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations,” they said.

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

King Charles has also promised to assist with any investigation. (Credit: Getty)

The bombshell statements came just days after more files were released regarding disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is looking into whether there are grounds to investigate Andrew after the anti-monarchy group Republic alleged that he was in breach of misconduct in public office.

“We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson told The Sun.

The BBC has claimed that emails from the latest release of the Epstein files seemingly show Andrew allegedly sharing confidential details of investment opportunities.

