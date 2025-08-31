EXCLUSIVE: William “livid” over new Prince Harry Netflix move

When news dropped last week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were considering a Princess Diana documentary to add to their list of streaming projects, there was one person who instantly saw red.

Advertisement

According to a well-placed palace insider, Prince William absolutely lost it when he heard what his estranged brother and wife were up to.

The doco is reportedly one of a long list of potential programs the couple could produce with Netflix, as part of their new ‘first look’ agreement.

“William’s livid and he’s already instructed his team to look into options on how to stop this madness,” reveals our source.

Prince William was reportedly furious about potential plans for a Diana documentary. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The future King is understood to be even more furious because he and Harry made a pact years ago that they would never try to make money off of their mother.

“The vow he and Harry made to not cash in on their mum’s memory was only a verbal agreement, but it still meant something to William,” our insider continues.

“Which is why he’s convinced this would have been Meghan’s idea. Her and Netflix selling the idea to his little brother, well, Harry had no chance. William’s disappointed he’s caved, but not surprised.”

The source adds that William wants his spies to find out just what the Montecito troublemakers plan to feature in the doco – which, if given the green light, would likely be released in 2027 to mark 30 years since Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

Advertisement

Princess Diana with Prince Harry as a child. (Credit: Getty)

“Harry and especially Meghan will already have an idea on what kind of documentary they want to make, and it will probably do well for Netflix and with the US audience. But the big fear is it will be in the same ‘poor me’ mould as their Harry & Meghan documentary, with Harry either frowning or welling up over his childhood.”

The insider continues: “Meghan’s certainly the driving force behind this. She knows it could single-handedly save their filmmaking dreams.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express: “If the proposed documentary featured anything controversial, it would gravely endanger the reconciliation Harry has said he wants with his family, although it would undoubtedly draw the audience Netflix wants.”

Advertisement

The source said William is convinced a Diana doco is Meghan’s idea. (Credit: Netflix)

Richard also believes such a program wouldn’t sit well with Queen Camilla.

“Especially now that Camilla, the woman [Diana] regarded as her rival, is now Queen Consort, also potentially has enormous dangers for Harry’s future relationships with his family.

“If reconciliation is desirable, but seems unlikely, peace is essential. This [documentary], if it happens, could restart conflict.”

Advertisement