Prince Harry UK return confirmed: “The time is right”

Prince Harry is reportedly set to meet his father, King Charles, as he makes a return to the UK – in a reunion that would be the first such meeting since February 2024.

The Duke of Sussex issued a statement confirming he would be in London to attend the 20th anniversary WellChild Awards on September 8.

The date of the Prince’s appearance also marks the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry has confirmed his return to the UK. (Credit: Getty)

Harry is a patron of WellChild, and he will present a speech at the awards ceremony, as well as give the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6).

Now sources have told the Mirror that while a meeting between Harry and Charles is on the cards, William has rejected any reconciliation with his brother, who famously quit the Royal Family to start a life in California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

“It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen,” the insider said of Harry and Charles. “Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry.

“For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach.

Harry is reportedly set for a reunion with his father. (Credit: Getty)

“Prince Harry’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September.

“After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step,” the source continued.

“This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings – it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son.”

“The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue. As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand.”

Meghan, who is again on screens via her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, will remain in the US. (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan – whose lifestyle show With Love, Meghan returned to Netflix on August 26 – will reportedly remain in California with the couple’s two children, Lilibet, three, and Archie, six.

In a statement confirming his return to the UK, Harry said he was “privileged” to attend the awards.

“For 20 years, these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals – who support them every step of the way,” the Duke said.

“Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection, and community.”