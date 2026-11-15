“He’s thinking about the next chapter”: Is MKR’s Colin Fassnidge moving back to Ireland?

Could we be seeing a new My Kitchen Rules hosting line-up next season?

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After Manu Feildel’s recent comments about a potential upcoming semi-retirement, a source tells New Idea his co-host Colin Fassnidge could be considering his next move.

“Colin has given so much to Aussie television and the hospitality industry, but he’s also at a stage where he is thinking about what the next chapter looks like,” they say.

Colin makes regular visits back to Ireland to see his parents. (Credit: Instagram)

Colin moved to Australia in 1999, and recently went on an emotional trip home to Ireland, where he spent time with his mum, who turns 80 this month.

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His dad is also living with dementia.

The 52-year-old was joined on the trip by his wife Jane and their teenage daughters Lily and Maeve.

He recently told New Idea that he one day hoped to buy a home in Ireland, in order to spend six months there and six months in Australia.

His family have spent precious time together during the trip. (Credit: Instagram)

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“He’s incredibly proud of the life he’s built in Australia, his restaurants and his television career, but there’s a part of him that will always belong back home,” our source explains.

“He’s got a very full life in Australia, but this trip has reminded him of the friends, family and lifestyle he’s missing back home.

“The idea of spending more time in Ireland, or even moving back fully one day, isn’t completely out of the question. The older he gets, the more Colin seems to appreciate the importance of being close to his roots.”

Colin has been feeling “homesick for Ireland”, our source says. (Credit: Media Mode)

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What is Manu’s plan?

Colin’s television side-kick and co-host made the surprising confession on The Dom Harvey Podcast recently, saying that in the next ten years he’d like to be “semi-retired”.

“If not retired completely, to be honest with you,” the Frenchman shared.

“I’ve been working since I was 15; it’s nearly 40 years of my life working. I’ve loved every minute of it, but I’m exhausted, and I would like to slow down,” he added.

Could Colin be searching for the same? We’ll just have to wait and see.

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