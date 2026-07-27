“It’s devastated him”: Keith Urban’s upset over Nicole Kidman’s mystery man

Six months after finalising her divorce from Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman has been spotted with a mystery man in Portofino, Italy.

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Photographs obtained by New Idea show Nicole, 59, animatedly chatting with a silver fox on the sun-soaked holiday, prompting much chatter about his identity after Nicole was linked to a “multimillionaire businessman”.

According to Page Six, the man has been identified as private equity investor Michael Reinstein, with rumours swirling that Nicole could be moving on after her divorce.

Now, New Idea has heard that the sighting has “shredded Keith” because it has firmly closed the door on his relationship with Nicole, with no chance of reconciliation, after their divorce was finalised in January.

“Up until now he still had hopes there might be a chance at a reconciliation. He’s absolutely devastated and is going through that feeling of deep loss all over again,” our source shares.

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Nicole Kidman has been spotted on holiday in Portofino with a man believed to be Michael Reinstein. (Credit: Backgrid)

“It has sent him into a tailspin, and all his friends are keeping a close eye on him. Everyone knows how upset he is, but they’re not going to let this get to him.”

Still, seeing Nicole potentially moving on is permitting him to do the same.

“If anything, it’s now freed him up to reboot his own post-divorce love life without worrying about upsetting anyone,” the source notes.

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“He’s crushed, and the last thing he feels like is getting close to someone new, but he knows his ship with Nic has sailed.”

New Idea hears that Nicole is happily embracing her post-divorce life and is enjoying being back on the dating scene, fully supported by her family.

“There’s no doubt Nicole’s happier than she’s been in years,” a source close to the star tells New Idea.

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Rumours have been swirling that Nicole is moving on after her divorce when she was spotted with the private equity investor (right). (Credit: Getty/Supplied)

“She’s been dating a string of men since the spring with the full support of her sister and daughters Sunday and Faith.”

“Word is her tour of Europe – London, Spain, France and Italy – has been a kind of ‘dating blitz’, with her European friends claiming they’ve been shortlisting eligible men for her and her family to meet.”

“She’s probably the world’s most eligible single lady right now, and she deserves to have fun. Clearly she’s lapping up the attention and loving getting her flirt on after so many years of stagnation.”

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Speculation has been rife for weeks that Nicole was being wooed by a “high-profile businessman”.

“We’re told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye,” a source told Deux Moi in June.

While it’s unclear if this is the man in question, onlookers couldn’t help but notice the pair’s chemistry when they were spotted together in Portofino.

The sighting has allegedly left Keith Urban devastated. (Credit: Getty)

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“Everyone, including Sunday and Faith, have been urging her to relax and have some fun while she’s in Europe after what’s been a traumatic time. She has a host of friend-recommended suitors lined up to take her out – including a property tycoon in the UK and an artist in Spain,” one insider dishes.

“Nicole is definitely on the hunt for love, but it will be a while before she lets anyone in close enough to be her exclusive boyfriend. She was pretty down on herself, losing her mum and facing the end of another marriage, so this is exactly what she needs right now.”

“And she loves being in control of the situation, setting boundaries and keeping them on their toes. Her sister and her daughters know she’s worth the effort and Nicole is starting to believe it, too.”

New Idea has contacted Nicole and Keith’s representatives for comment.

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