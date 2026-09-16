“They need it”: William and Kate’s “quiet escape” plan as they mark major milestone

Prince William and Kate Middleton are marking 25 years since their love story first began.

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The couple met in their first year at the University of St. Andrews in 2001, where they lived in the same residence.

While they were initially close friends, romantic sparks began to fly, kicking off the now-famous love story which won over the globe.

William and Kate, both 44, don’t usually celebrate the anniversary of their first meeting, but New Idea hears they’re making an exception this year.

“They’ve been so hands-on over the summer school holidays; they really need some couples’ time,” our royal insider shares.

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Kate Middleton and Prince William are marking 25 years since meeting at St Andrews in 2001. They are both pictured graduating in 2005. (Credit: Getty)

With George, 13, now safely enrolled at Eton and Charlotte, 10, and Louis, eight, back at Lambrook School, they finally have some time for themselves.

Our insiders say they’ll be taking off for a “much-needed romantic weekend” to celebrate 25 years since their romance first began.

“Neither of them can believe it’s been 25 years – they still feel the same excitement about each other as they did back then, but it’s been fun to revisit those awkward moments,” our source adds.

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“They’ll probably sneak away to a quiet cottage somewhere.”

However, the Cotswolds may not be the top destination on their list, given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just moved in.

While Kate has been attempting to broker peace, William has made it clear that he’s not ready for any family reunions.

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In fact, on Harry’s birthday, William was miles away in Dartmoor launching a new community project in a move which sent a brutal message to his younger brother.

Kate and William will be marking the occasion with a “quiet” countryside escape, New Idea hears. (Credit: Instagram)

“William is definitely sending Harry a message, loud and clear, that he’s not interested in reuniting or making nice right now,” a royal insider told New Idea.

“There’s been near zero contact between the brothers since the Sussexes returned to the UK, and that’s almost certainly the way it’s going to stay for the foreseeable future, birthdays or no birthdays.

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“So any hope Harry may have had of playing nice and using this personal milestone as a pathway [towards peace] has totally evaporated now he’s committed to this event, which will take him way out of London and hundreds of miles from his brother.”

With William’s important anniversary with Kate now approaching, it remains to be seen if Harry will use the occasion to try and reach out to his brother after their years-long estrangement.

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