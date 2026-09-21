“The monarchy’s only hope”: Inside Anne’s secret pact with William

Amid countless headlines of royal feuds, Princess Anne is stepping in to keep her family on track.

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New Idea hears that the Princess Royal, 76, has taken on the role of mentor for Prince William and Kate Middleton to show them the correct way to silently “rise above” the drama.

“Anne knows the monarchy’s only hope is Kate and William,” an insider explains.

“She’s taken them under her wing and promised to help William ride through this horrible period unscathed.

Princess Anne is guiding Prince William behind the scenes. (Credit: Getty)

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“She’s the reason he’s been able to rise above it and keep a cool head in public.”

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK coinciding with the release of Charles Spencer’s Diana memoir, Swan Song, there has been endless public dialogue about royal estrangements, but Anne is aware of the need to disengage.

“The stench surrounding the King is hard to ignore, and there are fears he won’t be able to overcome the Earl’s wild claims about his coldness,” our source claims.

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“Charles is in a tight spot – he needs to be tough with Harry and Meghan while proving to the world he’s not cruel.”

With Charles’ marriage to Diana once again coming under the microscope, Anne believes William is the quiet royal champion that the public needs to see.

The last thing she wants to see is William and Kate “isolated” over their family fallouts, particularly as they should represent unity as future monarchs.

Anne wants to teach the future King the importance of rising above the family drama. (Credit: Getty)

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“She’s worried about Kate and the children and has warned William that now’s not the time to make enemies or he’ll have just as difficult a reign as his father’s having,” another insider says.

Anne has urged William and Kate to align themselves with her daughter and son-in-law, Zara and Mike Tindall, as unproblematic family allies.

“William and Kate both seem so guarded these days, even with her, which is why she’s adamant that Zara keeps an eye on them,” our source adds.

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