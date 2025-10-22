William and Kate agree that Princess Charlotte will stop “awful” royal curse

Princess Charlotte is key to ensuring that the British royal family’s “heir and spare curse” will be broken, royal experts claim.

Royal experts have claimed that the 10-year-old Princess and her older brother, Prince George, are likely to have a different fate from their father and his brother, Prince Harry.

In a documentary on Channel Five, their more “normal childhood” and the modernised line of succession can make a major difference.

Previously, an old law allowed men to skip over women in the succession line, but this was annulled in 2013.

William and Catherine reportedly agree that Princess Charlotte will “save” the royal family. (Credit: Getty)

Charlotte will be the first royal to benefit from the change.

“The biggest difference is that females are now included in the line of succession, and already with Charlotte being second in line, it’s making a huge impact,” an insider said.

“William’s observed there’s much less competition between George and Charlotte, who’s become her big brother’s number one cheerleader.

“She wants him to be the best, and he trusts her to tell him the truth, even when it hurts.

“It’s a very similar dynamic to Charles and Anne, who would have made an incredible monarch. William and Kate agree that modernising the succession rules and the arrival of Charlotte may have stopped this awful fraternal curse.”

Royal experts claim that William and Kate’s desire for their children to have a normal childhood will also help break the curse. (Credit: Getty)

In the documentary, historian Tom Quinn said that it also made things “a lot easier, because there won’t be two males like two deer clashing antlers anymore”.

Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, said they would have more “freedom and choice” than William had.

