Prince William declares that “Charlotte is no spare”

Given Mountbatten-Windsor ‘spares’ have a history of wreaking havoc on the British royal family, the Prince and Princess of Wales are wisely going above and beyond to ensure their own second-born child, Princess Charlotte, knows she’s no less important than her big brother, and heir-in-waiting, Prince George.

Advertisement

“This way, Dad!” A confident Charlotte led Wills to their seats in the stands. Sources say Charlotte is a confident girl and a natural-born leader. (Credit: Getty)

On July 27, Prince William, 43, treated Charlotte, 10, to a special father-daughter trip away to Switzerland, to watch the UEFA European Women’s Championship. To their delight, the Lionesses, England’s women’s national football team, won against Spain.

The tween chatted with Spain’s royal sisters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. (Credit: Getty)

“William and Catherine have made sure Charlotte won’t be suffering the same sidelined isolation that certain other second-born royal children claim to feel,” a palace source tells New Idea.

Advertisement

“Charlotte is wise beyond her years. Her poise and smile – all reminiscent of the late Queen Elizabeth II when she was a girl – is already winning hearts all over the world!

“It’s a much easier template for George to have a younger sister next in line than a competitive younger brother, and Charlotte is so amenable. She also worships her big brother and has the same ‘fierce defender’ attitude towards him that Princess Anne does with the King. She even defends him against their dad.”

Since she turned 10 in May, another source previously told New Idea that she was “every inch the perfect lady in waiting”, thanks to her mother.

“Kate’s been drawing on her own experiences but also William, Zara, and her mum, Princess Anne,” they said.

Advertisement

“Unlike Kate, they were born to royalty, as is Charlotte, and Kate wants her to have the right balance of stiff upper lip while being a role model for young girls.”