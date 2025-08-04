  •  
Prince William declares that “Charlotte is no spare”

The popular princess is treated just like her big brother, George.
Given Mountbatten-Windsor ‘spares’ have a history of wreaking havoc  on the British royal family, the Prince  and Princess of Wales are wisely going above and beyond to ensure their own second-born child, Princess Charlotte, knows  she’s no less important than her  big brother, and heir-in-waiting, Prince George.

“This way, Dad!” A confident Charlotte led Wills to their seats in the stands. Sources say Charlotte is a confident girl and a natural-born leader. (Credit: Getty)

On July 27, Prince William, 43, treated Charlotte, 10, to a special father-daughter trip  away to Switzerland,  to watch the UEFA European Women’s Championship. To their delight, the Lionesses, England’s women’s  national football team,  won against Spain.

The tween chatted with Spain’s royal sisters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. (Credit: Getty)

“William and Catherine have made sure Charlotte won’t be suffering the  same sidelined isolation  that certain other second-born royal children claim to feel,” a palace source tells New Idea.

“Charlotte is wise beyond her years. Her poise and smile – all reminiscent  of the late Queen Elizabeth  II when she was a girl – is already winning  hearts all over the world!

“It’s a much easier template for George to  have a younger sister next in line than a competitive younger brother, and Charlotte is so amenable. She also worships her  big brother and has the same ‘fierce defender’ attitude towards him  that Princess Anne does with the King. She even defends him against  their dad.”

Since she turned 10 in May, another source previously told New Idea that she was “every inch the perfect lady in waiting”, thanks to her mother.

“Kate’s been drawing on her own experiences but also William, Zara, and her mum, Princess Anne,” they said.

“Unlike Kate, they were born to royalty, as is Charlotte, and Kate wants her to have the right balance of stiff upper lip while being a role model for young girls.” 

