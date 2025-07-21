“William is not looking forward to this”: George’s birthday triggers old rule

Just before his 12th birthday, Prince George joined his parents and sister, Princess Charlotte, at Wimbledon’s Centre Court – and for the Prince and Princess of Wales, it was a particularly poignant moment.

Prince George was on his best future King behaviour as he met fellow guests. (Credit: Getty)

What will happen when Prince George turns 12?

After George’s birthday on July 22 this week, he and Prince William can no longer fly on the same plane without King Charles’ permission.

Rooted in safeguarding the monarchy’s succession, the rule means George must travel solo or with other family members only.

“William is not looking forward to this,” says an insider. “He’ll never forget the first time he flew separately from his dad – it was a turning point in his life. He knows what’s ahead. Each year, there will be new rules placed on his son.”

Plans for George to attend his first stag hunt are also going ahead, according to reports.

Prince William wants to protect and guide Prince George in the coming years. (Credit: Getty)

“George’s etiquette and ethics training will ramp up in the coming months as well, and he’ll start to be included in some of the daily briefings,” our source adds.

“He won’t be expected to be on duty officially, but Wills cherishes moments like last week, where George’s sweet smile shows no hint of the weighty responsibilities ahead.”

It’s not the only change the young royal will face.

Currently, George attends Lambrook School, and there’s been much chatter about where he will study next.

There has been talk of Prince Goerge potentially attending St Edward’s School in Oxford as well as Eton College, just like his father. Despite being a widely reported topic, nothing has been officially confirmed by his parents.