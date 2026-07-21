“Weight of expectation”: Prince William and Kate’s fears for George over major milestone

Prince William and Kate Middleton are battling a bittersweet milestone as Prince George prepares to start a whole new chapter.

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William and Kate have been every inch the proud parents watching their eldest son grow up. But as George celebrates his 13th birthday on July 22, the reality of royal tradition is hitting home.

Come September, George will officially pack his bags and move out to attend Eton College, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry.

While Eton is just a short drive down the road from the family’s Windsor home, the transition from Lambrook Prep School to full-term boarding has raised concerns for fiercely protective William and Kate.

“This is a massive step for George,” an insider exclusively tells New Idea.

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Prince George is turning 13 and about to start Eton, and the big changes have sparked concern. (Credit: Getty)

“He’s hardly spent a night away from home, and now he’ll be living at Eton for most of the term.”

“It’s just down the road [from Windsor] so home won’t be far away, but it’s still pretty daunting.”

The decision on where George would attend secondary school has been months in the making, with Kate pushing for her own co-ed alma mater, Marlborough College, so Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight, could attend the same school.

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However, sources reveal that it was actually George himself who ultimately expressed an interest in Eton after trying out part-time boarding at Lambrook, keen to follow in his father’s footsteps.

And, of course, Eton has one notable advantage. Having previously housed William, Harry, and Earl Spencer, among others, the school is no stranger to the privacy and security required to protect the British royals.

Despite the added protection, William and Kate remain acutely aware of the intense scrutiny awaiting their son in his teenage years, and George’s schooling has already been under the microscope before he even arrives.

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No doubt, the public scrutiny will influence the teenager. In fact, observant royal watchers noticed the young prince looking reserved during his appearance at the 2026 Wimbledon men’s final with his parents and his sister, Charlotte.

“William and Kate have been doing their best to prepare him, but the pressure on him is immense; he has so much to live up to,” our insider explains.

Prince George recently attended Wimbledon with Will and Kate. (Credit: Getty)

“You could see at Wimbledon that he’s still quite nervous in the spotlight, and school is only going to bring a whole new level of attention because every boy there will know exactly who he is.”

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“There’s a huge weight of expectation on his shoulders, and that’s only going to grow as he gets older.”

For William and Kate, George’s departure isn’t just about security or royal duties; it’s also a deeply personal parenting milestone.

For now, Charlotte and Prince Louis remain at Lambrook School and living at home, but George’s exit will understandably bring things into perspective for the family.

“It’s nerve-racking for William and Kate; they can’t help but worry about how he will cope with it all. It’s also a huge milestone for them; their first child is leaving home,” our source adds.

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“It’s a big reminder of how quickly it’s all going by; before they know it they’ll be empty nesters.”

It won’t be long before Charlotte and Louis’ schooling choices come under the same spotlight as George’s did when it’s their turn to decide.

George’s move to boarding school marks the end of an era for the Wales family. (Credit: Getty)

Royal insiders are already speculating that Louis will attend Eton with George, while Charlotte may follow in Kate’s footsteps at Marlborough College.

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All-boys school Eton charges roughly £63,000 a year and is highly competitive, focusing on academics, making it a popular choice for the British royals.

George is expected to live at the all-boys house, College Court, which holds 59 students and has been selected for security reasons.

No matter any doubts that William and Kate may have felt about George’s schooling, they have long respected royal traditions, and with George himself putting it forward as his first choice, they weren’t going to say no.

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