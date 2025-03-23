This 3-in-1 smart floor washer is the ultimate cleaning appliance

Leading appliance brand Tineco has launched the versatile cleaning tool of our dreams with the release of their Floor One S6 Pro Extreme, 3-in-1 Smart Floor Washer.

Advertisement

Designed to be the machine that “does it all”, this premium hard floor cleaning appliance combines mop, vacuum, and self-cleaning functionality into one handy, high-powered device that will help Aussies everywhere tackle even the toughest wet and dry messes.

While robot vacuums have been stealing the spotlight in recent years, there’s no arguing that stick vacuums and washers such as the Floor One S6 Pro Extreme have their benefits thanks to additional suction power and mopping capabilities.

Fresh out of the box. (Credit: New Idea)

What are the features of the Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme?

Continuous Fresh Water Flow System

Advertisement

Gone are the days of accidentally using dirty water to clean surfaces in your home! The Floor One S6 Pro Extreme brush roller exchanges dirty water for clean water over 400 times a minute, leaving you with cleaner, shiner floors.

Animated LCD screen

Get real-time updates from the animated LCD screen that will keep you informed of current cleaning status, battery life, maintenance reminders, and cleaning tips. It will also let you know when your floors are completely clean by turning the display from red to blue.

Self-cleaning feature

Advertisement

Built-in self-cleaning technology automatically washes and cleans out the inner tubing and brush roller of the Floor One S6 Pro Extreme, meaning you have a consistently hygienic hands-free cleaning experience.

This handy floor cleaner has a range of features designed to make cleaning even the toughest of wet and dry messes a dream. (Credit: Tineco)

Eco-friendly ultra mode

Kill 99% of germs in under 30 seconds with the eco-friendly Ultra Mode which transforms water into a deep cleaning, all-natural solution for the floors in your home.

Advertisement

There’s also a handy Suction Only Mode that will help you clean messes without using water – ideal for quick spills and small debris pick-up.

Dual-sided Edge cleaning

The brush head provides users edge-to-edge cleaning for even coverage on your floors, leaving no gaps even in hard-to-reach places such as baseboards and corners.

iLoop Smart Sensor technology

Advertisement

In what is perhaps the most exciting feature of this product, Tineco’s patented iLoop ™ Smart Sensor technology, will automatically detect and adjust your cleaning process as you go, adjusting roller speed, suction, and freshwater flow based on dirt levels detected. This not only makes cleaning easier but also extends battery life compared to manually adjusted power settings.

The docking station in action. (Credit: New Idea)

Results from our test

While on paper the Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme ticks all our boxes, the team at New Idea wanted to see it in action when we had the opportunity to try it out for ourselves.

So what were the results?

Advertisement

Unboxing and setting up our new appliance was relatively straightforward thanks to the handy Quick Start Guide that came in the box. As we unwrapped each component of the device it took mere minutes to connect it all and begin testing it out.

With so many state-of-the-art features, we were quick to try it in action, spilling some soft drinks on a hardwood floor. While getting used to the device did take some time, we were able to easily mop up the sticky spill in mere seconds, with no residue left behind.

Next, we deliberately spit some tomato soup from our test kitchens onto the same surface, and while the Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme did take a little longer to remove the wet mess, it did so with ease and without leaving any colour stains on the floor.

But what about dry messes?

Advertisement

Like other stick vacuums on the market, this one was easily manoeuvrable into awkward corners and tight spaces. While for finer dry messes like flour on the floor it took longer to absorb it all, when we used it to spot clean there was a noticeable difference in the cleanliness of the space.

What we especially loved was the iLoop ™ Smart Sensor technology which expertly identified the type of mess, and type of cleaning function required to clean it up.

All the accessories that come with this smart cordless floor washer. (Credit: New Idea)

What surfaces can the Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme be used on?

While the Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme has been designed to be used on countless hard floor surfaces, it has been created to suit the most common floors found in Australian homes such as hardwood, tile, vinyl, and linoleum in particular.

Advertisement

The in-built innovative iLoop Smart Sensor technology also means that during use your Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme will automatically adjust its suction, roller speed, and water flow based on the dirt levels detected on the surface it is being used on.

The result? Dry, streak-free floors within minutes.

What accessories come with the Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme?

x3 Microfiber Brush Rollers

x2 Dry Filters

x1 bottle of Tineco Cleaning Solution

x1 Charging Dock

Where can I buy the Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme?

The Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme, 3-in-1 Smart Floor Washer is available to purchase from Amazon for only $899.

Advertisement