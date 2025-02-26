7 products to buy for an effort-free clean home

There’s just something about being in a nice, clean living space. With all the clutter away, the benches sparkling and the floors muck-free, you start to feel invincible!
However, the effort of actually getting your home clean can feel incredibly difficult. To try and make this easier, we’ve tracked down seven products that help clean your home for minimal effort.
Joseph Joseph Indoor Drying Rack
$181.97 from Amazon Australia
This indoor drying rack is a great solution for winter or anyone in need of indoor drying space even in warmer months.
While normal clothes racks can take up lots of room indoors, this smaller rack can be left up and go unnoticed even when guests are over. Just turn the rack around so the open sides the wall.
Scrub Daddy Damp Duster
$17.98 from Amazon Australia
Scrub Daddy have become a name synonymous was easy cleaning, and that goes for their Damp Dusters, too.
You can use these to easily clean dust and debris from blinds, vents, radiators, skirting boards and mirrors with just a simple wipe. All you need is water.
ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI
$2,499 from ECOVACS
Talk about effortless cleaning! The new DEEBOT X8 is the latest from ECOVACS and features a number of upgrades from previous robot vacuums. This includes TruEdge 3d cleaning, so the vacuum can clean all around the walls and corners, a more powerful suction, and the ability to target messy areas.
Plus, its advanced navigation means its less likely to get stuck in chairs and cords, and it will lift its mopping plates when carpet is detected. Handy!
OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Dish Brush
$14.97 at Amazon Australia
With nearly 30,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, this brush must be doing something right!
It features a non-slip button and is suitable for non-stick cookware, but the real benefit is being able to squeeze the dish soap right out of your brush onto your dishes. To refill, just pop the bottom of the brush handle off.
SZFIXEZ Electric Spin Scrubber
$40.53 from Amazon Australia
This handheld spin scrubber promises to cut your cleaning time in half. It’s cordless, so no needing to rearrange a cord as you move around, and the rechargeable battery lasts for between 70-90 minutes after a 2-2.5 hour charge.
It comes with four brush heads to clean tile grout, large surfaces, showers, tiles, ovens, stoves, bathtubs, toilets and a range of flat surfaces.
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
$12.90 from Amazon Australia
Cleaning your microwave is one task that many of us tend to delay, but this handy product can cut the cleaning time in half. It’s non-toxic and all you need to use it is vinegar and water.
Just remove her head, pour the liquids in and microwave for between five and seven minutes on high. Stubborn grime and stains will soften, allowing you to wipe down at the end with a damp cloth.
Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series
$138 from Amazon Australia
Ironing boards can take up a lot of space, and ironing itself can take up a lot of time. But we still want our clothes to look neat and wrinkle-free.
Enter the Philips Handheld Steamer. With a 30-second heat-up time and compact design, you can store it easy and get your clothes ready-to-wear quickly.