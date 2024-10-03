REVIEW: ECOVACS DEEBOT T30 OMNI robotic vacuum

Whether you are religiously cleaning your home every weekend or do spot cleaning throughout the week, for the majority of us it’s a chore – vacuuming being the worst of all.

While vacuum technology has come a long way in recent years with the release of handheld, stick and even vacuums that you can prop on your back like a pack, it’s the robotic vacuums that have really taken the world by storm.

Allowing you to simply set and forget, these high-tech cleaning appliances whip around your house and clean your floors without you having to manually vacuum yourself – sounds like a dream, right?

As someone who has been using a barrel vacuum cleaner for the past ten years, I jumped at the chance to review the DEEBOT T30 OMNI from fan favourite robotics brand ECOVACS.

Every year in Australia, ECOVACS robotic vacuums clean a whopping 100,000 square metres of Australian homes – the equivalent of cleaning the MCG playing surface 54 times over.

And with this new release, we are sure this surface will only continue to grow – my home included!

Building on an already-strong baseline of features from previous ECOVACS products such as the DEEBOT T20e OMNI and the DEEBOT T20 OMNI, the DEEBOT T30 OMNI has several new features designed to keep your home in top-tier condition.

One of these includes a handy mop function, allowing you to kill two birds with one stone and keep those floors sparkly cleaning on the regular, without having to physically fill up a bucket and do it yourself.

When the DEEBOT T30 OMNI was first introduced to consumers, it was described as a “groundbreaking new innovation poised to redefine robotic floor cleaning,” and a product that would “bring unparalleled benefits to Australian homes.”

Obviously, I put these juggernaut statements to the test – and it’s safe to say that I was left very impressed.

While the delivery box itself is heavy, it was simple to set up my new DEEBOT T30 OMNI thanks to the handy instruction leaflet included.

ECOVACS also has an intuitive mobile phone app that allows you to control your robot vacuum with ease. For me, I connected via Bluetooth and then sent my new robot friend (which I appropriately named Swiftie) out to map my house.

While I was cautious at first that Swiftie would get into trouble falling down stairs, eating up cords, or getting stuck in corners, I was pleasantly surprised to see her work methodologically through my five-bedroom, two-bathroom home, vacuuming and mopping as she went.

The mopping pads on my tile and floorboards came down, and as Swiftie returned to the carpet, they came back up again, removing my fear of any water spillage.

All in all, I was pleasantly surprised with how effortless it was to use the DEEBOT T30 OMNI robotic vacuum.

It’s a compact cleaning solution for those short on time like myself and makes cleaning a breeze.

Speaking of cleaning, the T30 OMNI looks after itself upon returning to the innovative docking station (which is smaller and smarter than its predecessors) and automatically empties, cleans, and dries itself – impressive right?

What are the features of the DEEBOT T30 OMNI?

TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping

Anti-Tangle Technology

11,000 Pa HyperForce suction power

Auto-empty station with self-cleaning capability

1mm proximity sensor for smart obstacle navigation

Filter area of 1400mmm2

Mini OMNI station for space limits

One-touch spot cleaning

Foot touch control

Auto lift mopping

True Detect Precision Cleaning Technology

Where can I buy the DEEBOT T30 OMNI?

This bestselling robotic vacuum is available to purchase exclusively from Amazon for $1749.