Clean your floors to perfection with these top steam mops

If there’s one thing that will completely transform your space, save you loads of trouble, and be used for multiple surfaces, it’s a steam mop.

But whether you have carpet, tiles, or both in your house, it’s often hard to find the right appliance that’s going to do the job without the big hassle.

Long gone are the days of dragging out all your different tools to clean your home to your standards, as with the right steam mop on hand, you can get exactly what you want almost effortlessly.

The lightweight cleaning appliance, which uses the power of steam and hot water to cleanse and sanitise floors, saves you time, effort and money – making it completely worth your while.

To help you on your search for finding the perfect one to bring into your home, we’ve rounded up some of the best picks in Australia right now.

The right steam mop can be a game-changer around the house. (Credit: Supplied)

Our top three steam mops in Australia for 2025

The best steam mops to grab in 2025

05 Shark Steam Mop $119.99 at Sharkclean Steaming is made easy with this handy device from Shark, as it effortlessly cleans and sanitises with just water. It also removes grease and grime – no chemicals and no residue – and you can easily fill and refill XL removable water tank. Key features: Simple manual pump action.

Lightweight.

Sanitises 99 per cent* of bacteria, using water alone.

No harsh chemicals.

Washable dirt grip pads.

Large removable water tank.

