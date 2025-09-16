  •  
Clean your floors to perfection with these top steam mops

Get that effortless shine in no time.
If there’s one thing that will completely transform your space, save you loads of trouble, and be used for multiple surfaces, it’s a steam mop.

But whether you have carpet, tiles, or both in your house, it’s often hard to find the right appliance that’s going to do the job without the big hassle.

Long gone are the days of dragging out all your different tools to clean your home to your standards, as with the right steam mop on hand, you can get exactly what you want almost effortlessly.

The lightweight cleaning appliance, which uses the power of steam and hot water to cleanse and sanitise floors, saves you time, effort and money – making it completely worth your while.

To help you on your search for finding the perfect one to bring into your home, we’ve rounded up some of the best picks in Australia right now.

woman using steam mop in living room
The right steam mop can be a game-changer around the house. (Credit: Supplied)

Our top three steam mops in Australia for 2025

  1. Shark Steam Mop S1000, $119.99 at Sharkclean
  2. Bissell Steam Mop Select 23V8F, $169.00 at Amazon
  3. 14-in-1 Steam Mop Handheld Steamer with Accessories, $64.96 at Kogan

The best steam mops to grab in 2025

14-in-1 Steam Mop Handheld Steamer with Accessories

01

14-in-1 Steam Mop Handheld Steamer with Accessories

$64.96 at Kogan

This handheld steamer stands out amongst the rest for its 14-in-1 use and efficiency – more bang for your buck!

You can disinfect, sterilize, clean doors and windows, clean floorboards, steam garments, and much more.

Simply detach one nozzle and swap it out for another to complete different jobs around the house.

Key features:

  • 400ml capacity water tank.
  • Versatile use with six detachable heads.
  • Detachable steam mop can be used as handheld.
  • Ready in 30 seconds.
  • Adjustable steam level.
BLACK+DECKER 1300W 10-IN-1 Steam-mop

02

BLACK+DECKER 1300W 10-IN-1 Steam-mop

$120.00 at Amazon

A game-changer in home cleaning, this 10-in-1 versatile marvel heats up in just 30 seconds, ensuring clean-ups are a breeze.

Its swivel steering effortlessly glides around furniture and tight spaces, guaranteeing a spotless home from every angle.

Designed with safety in mind, this steam mop is gentle yet effective on all sealed floors, promising no damage. 

Key features:

  • Quick heat up.
  • Swivel steering.
  • Versatile 10-in-1 functionality.
  • Powerful 1300W motor.
  • Lightweight design.
BISSELL Steam Mop Select 23V8F

03

BISSELL Steam Mop Select 23V8F

$169.00 at Amazon

The lightweight and manoeuvrable Bissell Steam Mop Select is easy to use, and the triangular head gets into hard-to-reach areas.

Sanitise and clean your sealed hard floors without the need for harsh chemicals – all it takes is water.

The two included microfibre pads tackle both every day and tough, sticky messes.

Key features:

  • Lightweight and manoeuvrable.
  • Chemical-free cleaning.
  • Triangle shape for hard to reach areas. 
  • Versatile and efficient cleaning
  • Easy to use.
  • Eco-friendly.
Euroflex Vapour-M2R Floor Steam Cleaner

04

Euroflex Vapour-M2R Floor Steam Cleaner

$329.00 at Thegoodguys

This powerful helper can deliver super-heated steam for up to 45 minutes of cleaning on hard floors – talk about a good lifespan!

Weighed at about 3kg, this sleek and lightweight design is perfect for easy manoeuvring around the house, with a 7-metre power cord to minimise interruptions.

Key features:

  • 0.6 Litre water tank with bagless steam design.
  • 1200-Watt power with front booster jets.
  • 3-minute heating time.
  • 7-metre cord.
  • Includes washable microfibre pads.
Shark Steam Mop

05

Shark Steam Mop

$119.99 at Sharkclean

Steaming is made easy with this handy device from Shark, as it effortlessly cleans and sanitises with just water.

It also removes grease and grime – no chemicals and no residue – and you can easily fill and refill XL removable water tank.

Key features:

  • Simple manual pump action.
  • Lightweight.
  • Sanitises 99 per cent* of bacteria, using water alone. 
  • No harsh chemicals.
  • Washable dirt grip pads.
  • Large removable water tank.

