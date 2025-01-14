Remember the pandemic back in 2020 – you know, the one where we had to stay indoors for two years, yeah that one!

As it turns out, over a third of Aussies have upped their contribution to the world of cleaning products since.

Cupboards full of disinfectant and fresh smelling homes…what could be so bad about that?

Well, around the globe 25 million kilograms of pandemic-associated plastics have entered water streams, harming marine life and ecosystems as far as the middle of the Pacific Ocean …not great.

Taking on the challenge to keep a clean home and clear the waters of further waste, Ocea Clean came out with their range of eco-friendly and wallet-friendly cleaning products.

Free from harmful chemicals and eliminating plastic packaging, Ocea Clean empowers families to maintain a clean and safe environment both inside and outside of the home.

What’s the difference between Ocea Clean and other cleaning brands?

While store-bought cleaning products do offer added convenience, more often than not, they are filled with chemicals harmful to both sea life and human health too.

With this in mind, Ocea Clean leant into creating products that not only serve in eliminating plastic waste but also clean without compromising health.

Using a powerful range of plant-based ingredients including a whole lot of sodium and a touch of ocean salt fragrance, the Ocea Clean range ensures non-toxic cleaning without the harmful fumes and residue.

But it doesn’t stop there, doubling down on promoting eco-conscious households, Ocea Clean has taken the concept of refills to the next level.

Formulated with plant-based ingredients, the Ocea Clean tablets come in plastic-free packaging and simply need to be dropped into an existing Ocea Clean foaming dispenser to work.

The best Ocea Clean essentials in 2025

If you are looking to make the swap and embrace the eco-conscious lifestyle, this is how we recommend you begin.

01 Ocea Clean cleaning kit $44.80 (usually $56) at Ocea Clean If there was a starter kit to get you up and running it would be this one here. Featuring two foaming spray bottles, biodegradable cloths and a couple of cleaning tablets, your home will be feeling and smelling clean in no time at all. Key features: One reusable all-purpose cleaning spray bottle

One reusable bathroom cleaning spray bottle

Two all-purpose cleaner tablets

Two bathroom cleaner tablets

Two Ocea Clean cleaning cloths Shop now