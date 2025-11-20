The only tips you’ll ever need to clean your air fryer

Many of us have a continuing love affair with our air fryers.

They’re easy to use and produce excellent results, often in a fraction of the time in which your oven could do the same job. Plus, much healthier than deep frying (not to mention less mess!).

But there’s no denying that cleaning them can be a bit of a drag, especially if you use it regularly and get lax about the clean-up sometimes (we’ve all been there).

We are here to share some expert tips on how to remove that built-up grease, as well as regular maintenance advice.

Air fryers are easy to use, but can be a little frustrating to clean because of the nature of their parts.

We explain the best way below!

What do you need to clean an air fryer?

Nothing fancy! Just warm, soapy water (fill the sink with suds as you would when washing the dishes), and a non-abrasive sponge or cloth.

How to clean an air fryer

Step 1

First step is to always ensure the air fryer is unplugged (not just switched off at the wall!). Also make sure the air fryer has completely cooled down before trying to clean it.

Step 2

Take out all removable parts, including the pan, basket, the drawer or tray if there is one, and any removable mesh parts. These can be washed thoroughly in your warm, sudsy water, and most of them may be dishwasher-safe (but please check the manual for your specific appliance FIRST). Be aware that regularly cleaning non-stick items in a dishwasher will degrade the non-stick coating after a time.

Step 3

If there is some built-up grease present, you can try the steaming method to clean the inside of the air fryer:

Place two cups of water in the basket. Add a bit of dishwashing detergent and a tablespoon of vinegar or bicarb soda. Put the basket in the air fryer, plug back in and run the air fryer for 5-10 minutes at about 160°C-170°C. Once it has cooled down, wipe off all the excess grease and gunk from the inside and wash the basket.

Step 4

Clean the heating element. This is where it can get a bit tricky as sometimes the element isn’t accessible. If you can access it, brush off any debris with a dry cleaning brush, then use a warm, damp cloth to wipe the element. You may not be able to wipe some areas under or around the element, just do the best you can.

Step 5

Use a warm, damp cloth to wipe the outside of the air fryer. Replace all the parts and ensure the air fryer is completely dry before using it again.

Regular maintenance and cleaning is definitely the best way to make this job easier in the long run, so that grease and food don’t get cooked on. It also prevents food odours from building up and effecting other foods that are cooked in the air fryer.

