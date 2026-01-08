  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD

Our best and most irresistible muffin recipes for every craving

We can't get enough of these tasty treats!
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Loading the player...

Muffins might just be one of the most comforting foods. They are tasty, they’re simple, and they can be eaten at any time of the day! From blueberry and chocolate to bacon and cheese, muffins can be savoury OR sweet, but one thing that they always are is tasty.

Advertisement

Whether you like to enjoy a muffin in the morning with your coffee, for lunch, as an afternoon snack or want something a bit more decadent for dessert… we have the recipe for you!

Our 16 Best Muffin Recipes

Muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

 Double Choc-Chip Muffins

They’re an indulgent treat!

click here for the recipe
caramel-pecan-pie-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Caramel Pecan Pie Muffins

It’s dessert in one delicious bite!

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
banana-sultana-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Banana and Sultana Muffins

These muffins are dairy-free, nut-free and extremely yummy! These healthy baked muffins are great for school lunches.

click here for the recipe
blueberry-and-lemon-poppyseed-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Blueberry and Lemon Poppyseed Muffins

These freshly baked treats are always a hit. 

click here for the recipe
choc-hazelnut-and-raspberry-dessert-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Choc Hazelnut and Raspberry Dessert Muffins

This muffin recipe brings together all our favourite things! 

click here for the recipe
banana-smores-muffins-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Simple Banana S’mores Muffin

This muffin recipe is a bona fide crowd-pleaser. 

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
apple-and-blueberry-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Apple and Blueberry Muffins

Apple and blueberry cinnamon-spiced muffins with oats are a yummy lunchbox eat or a much-appreciated contribution to teatime gatherings.

click here for the recipe
chocolate-zucchini-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

Don’t worry, they’re delicious! These easy zucchini muffins are not only delicious, but they’re also a clever way to get your kids eating their greens… sort of.

click here for the recipe
sticky-date-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Best Ever Sticky Date Muffins

These taste delightful and live up to their name.

click here for the recipe
pear-walnut-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Pear and Walnut Crumble Muffins

Best served with vanilla custard!

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
raspberry-white-choc-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Raspberry White Choc Muffins

These warm Raspberry, Coconut and White Choc Muffins will melt in your mouth. The perfect mid-afternoon snack.

click here for the recipe
double-choc-chip-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Double Choc-Chip Muffins

So easy to make and no kitchen mixer required!

click here for the recipe
red-velvet-doughnut-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Jammy Red Velvet Doughnut Muffins

These decadent treats will be a hit with family and friends.

click here for the recipe
white-choc-lemon-and-blueberry-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

White Choc, Lemon and Blueberry Muffins

These delicious cakes are perfect to enjoy with a coffee any time of day!

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
rich-chocolate-raspberry-muffins
(Credit: New Idea)

Rich Chocolate Raspberry Muffins

You must try these incredible chocolate raspberry muffins. They will change your life!

click here for the recipe
crackling-pork-with-apple-cranberry-stuffing-muffins-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Crackling Pork with Cranberry Stuffing Muffins

The ultimate Christmas muffins that can be enjoyed all year round.

click here for the recipe
Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement