Indulge in the art of Italian dessert with our best tiramisu recipes

See our unique twists on the classic dessert.
With its velvety layers of mascarpone cream, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, and a dusting of cocoa powder, it’s not surprising that the classic Italian treat, the tiramisu, has made its way into other cultures over the years.

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or are simply craving a sweet treat, just like a cake, the perfect tiramisu can elevate any occasion.

Though you can’t go wrong with the classic tiramisu, there are various ways to enjoy this dessert, each with a unique twist on the traditional flavours.

Whether you’re looking for something simple, like a Tiramisu Cheesecake Slice, or perhaps want something slightly more decadent, such as the Turkish Delight Chocolate Tiramisu Trifle, our best tiramisu recipes will not disappoint!

Our Best Tiramisu Recipes

tiramisu-cheesecake
(Credit: New Idea)

Tiramisu Cheesecake Slice

Wow a crowd with this indulgent dessert!

click here for the recipe
Tiramisu
(Credit: New Idea)

Summer Fruit Tiramisu

This summer’s choice will be a crowd-pleaser.

click here for the recipe
Tiramisu
(Credit: New Idea)

Tiramisu Sponge Roll 

It’s a unique twist on the iconic flavours.

click here for the recipe
white-chocolate-caramel-tiramisu-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

White Chocolate and Caramel Tiramisu

Now this is one dessert that will impress!

click here for the recipe
healthy-tiramisu-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Low Sugar Tiramisu with a Twist

It’s a guilt-free option!

click here for the recipe
dessert-dip-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

5-Minute Tiramisu Dip

This dessert dip is the perfect treat at your next party!

click here for the recipe
citrus-dessert
(Credit: New Idea)

Lemon Curd and Citrus Tiramisu Tart

It’s the summer dessert that will wow all your friends and family …

click here for the recipe
lime-dessert-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Easy Lime Tiramisu

A mouth-watering dessert.

click here for the recipe
nutella-dessert-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Nutella Waffle Refrigerator Tiramisu

Now this is one no-bake dessert that will really impress!

click here for the recipe
salted-caramel-dessert
(Credit: New Idea)

Salted Caramel Tiramisu

This stress-free tiramisu will have you relaxing with friends on the day of your next party…

click here for the recipe
chocolate-trifle-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Turkish Delight Chocolate Tiramisu Trifle

It just doesn’t get better than this!

click here for the recipe
best-spring-recipes
(Credit: New Idea)

Tiramisu Ice Cream Log

A cool, creamy version of this Italian dessert.

click here for the recipe
Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

