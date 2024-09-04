  •  
Treat yourself and whip up one of our best cake recipes

Irresistible!
Whether you are having a small family function or a big birthday celebration, cakes are a fan-favourite at any gathering. It’s safe to say that no occasion is complete without a delicious cake to put a smile on everyone’s face.

We have the best cake recipes for all occasions and all preferences… whether you like an apple crumble cheesecake, a white chocolate and berry mudcake, or a fudgy chocolate meringue cake, our best cake recipes will not disappoint! 

Our Best Cakes Recipes

caramel top deck cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Caramel Top Deck Cheesecake

A heavenly creation of biscuits, caramel and all things nice.

Passionfruit Blueberry Ricotta Cake with Lemon Cream
(Credits: New Idea)

Passionfruit Blueberry Ricotta Cake with Lemon Cream

Deliciously sweet and packed with summer goodness!

Banana Almond Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Banana Almond Cake with Toffee Sauce

A heavenly dessert to spoil everyone!

frosted-passionfruit-buttercake
(Credits: New Idea)

Frosted Passionfruit Buttercake

Passionfruit lovers won’t be able to resist this tropical delight!

passionfruit-and-mango-refrigerator-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Passionfruit and Mango Refrigerator Cake

Deliciously sweet and full of summery goodness!

berry-rhubarb-topped-cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Berry Rhubarb Topped Cheesecake

Two of the yummiest fruits in the same dish!

no-back-berry-biscoff-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

No-Bake Raspberry Biscoff Cake

For when you don’t want to turn on the oven.

Caramel-Toblerone-Cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Caramel Toblerone Cheesecake

You simply must try this ultra-decadent dessert!

snickers-cheescake
(Credits: New Idea)

Nutty Snickers Cheesecake

This decadent dessert is a dream.

apple-crumble-cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Apple Crumble Cheesecake

So nice, you’ll want to make it twice!

choc-fudge-air-fryer-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Choc Fudge Air Fryer Cake

Not just for the kids to get stuck into…

frozen-caramel-snickers-cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Frozen Caramel Snickers Cheesecake

An irresistible chilled treat of caramel and chocolate! This Caramel Snickers Cheesecake is undoubtedly one of our best cake recipes.

Passionfruit-Cake-with-Passionfruit-Drizzle
(Credits: New Idea)

Passionfruit Cake with Passionfruit Drizzle

Looking for a showstopper dessert cake? Then go no further!

Nutella-Donuts-Layered-Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Nutella Donuts Layered Cake

An impressive treat everyone will love. 

kit-kat-cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Kit-Kat Cheesecake

A cracker dessert to impress … without all the stress.

ginger-fluff-sponge-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Ginger Fluff Sponge Cake

This recipe was passed down by a classic Country Women’s Association stalwart. It has had a recent renaissance for one reason: sponge! It’s irresistibly fluffy.

3-Ingredient-Nutella-Fudge-Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

3-Ingredient Nutella Fudge Cake

It just doesn’t get easier – or yummier!

best-cake-recipes
(Credits: New Idea)

Cinnamon Doughnut Cheesecake with Jam Sauce

This impressive crowd-pleasing dessert is heavenly! Who knew you could use doughnuts for such a fabulous and delicious topping on our favourite post-dinner celebration…

Kingston-Biscuit-Cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Kingston Biscuit Cheesecake

This no-bake dessert is as easy as it is mouth-watering.

best-cake-recipes
(Credits: New Idea)

Easy Orange Cake

Oranges give real zest to Create Bake Make’s easy orange cake! Passed on from her mother, the buttery cake is easy to make and can be frozen for up to 6 weeks.

caramilk-cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Caramilk Cheesecake

It’s the cult chocolate that’s so popular it’s often sold out. But if you can get your hands on a block, you’ll want to make this!

No-bake-Neapolitan-cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

No-bake Neapolitan Cheesecake

Now you can make one of your favourite desserts in cake form. This fun take on Neapolitan ice-cream takes only 30 mins to prep and there’s no cooking needed!

Lemon-drizzle-yoghurt-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Lemon Drizzle Yoghurt Cake

This yoghurt and lemon drizzle cake is refreshingly zesty, and one of our best cake recipes.

oreo-caramel-cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Oreo Caramel Cheesecake

Now this is one dessert that will REALLY impress!

orange-velvet-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Orange Velvet Cake

A new twist on an old favourite!

best-cake-recipes
(Credits: New Idea)

World’s Easiest Lemon Meringue Cake

The simple hack behind this super easy, and super yummy cake will make your day!

Best-Ever-Black-Forest-Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Best Ever Black Forest Cake

This mouth-watering retro classic is even better than you remember!

best-cake-recipes
(Credits: New Idea)

Blueberry Custard Cheesecake

Make sure you savour this one.

Wagon-Wheel-Cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Wagon Wheel Cheesecake

Looking for a showstopper cake? Then go no further!

Lindt-Chocolate-Truffle-Cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Lindt Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

A great way to use up some of those Lindt gift boxes!

best-cake-recipes
(Credits: New Idea)

Jaffa Cake with Warm Chocolate Drizzle

Calling all Jaffa fans! You’re going to love this cake.

Caramel-banana-coconut-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Caramel, Banana and Coconut Cake

Just a drizzle of your homemade sauce is all you need to get mouths watering. Pair it with a banana cake and cream cheese frosting for a combo no one will be able to resist.

Neapolitan-Cake-with-Frosting-Rosettes
(Credits: New Idea)

Neapolitan Cake with Frosting Rosettes

The ultimate cake for any celebration and one of best cake recipes – this cake is much easier than it looks!

apple-steusel-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Apple Streusel Cake

A European-style cake that’s full of apples and finished with a crunchy streusel topping.

Chocolate-Mint-Layer-Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Chocolate Mint Layer Cake

Take a simple cake packet mix to a whole new level!

Honey-Cinnamon-Streusel-Ricotta-Cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Honey Cinnamon Streusel Ricotta Cheesecake

Looking for a cheesecake that will REALLY impress? Well go no further!

Red-Velvet-Cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Red Velvet Cheesecake

This is one impressive cheesecake! Red velvet cupcake fans will be drooling over this bright red cheesecake and its base made of Choc Ripple biscuits.

Banoffee-Mousse-Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

5-Ingredient Banoffee Mousse Cake

It just doesn’t get easier – or yummier! – than this delicious NO-BAKE dessert.

Peach-custard-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Peach Custard Cake

With sliced peaches elegantly baked into the top crust, the peach custard cake is a beautiful recipe to make when needing to bring a plate.

No-Bake-Mochaccino-Layer-Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

No Bake Mochaccino Layer Cake

It doesn’t get easier than this!

Fudgy-Chocolate-Meringue-Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Fudgy Chocolate Meringue Cake

Now THIS is a cake!

Chocolate-cake-with-coffee-frosting
(Credits: New Idea)

Chocolate Cake with Coffee Frosting

This luscious chocolate cake is one of our best cake recipes and is perfect for afternoon tea or a special celebration.

lime-coconut-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Lime Coconut Cake

This old-fashioned favourite can be whipped up in no time.

Raspberry-and-Cream-Sponge-Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Raspberry and Cream Sponge Cake

Looks as gorgeous as it tastes!

SEMI-NAKED-CHOCOLATE-CAKE
(Credits: New Idea)

Semi-Naked Chocolate Celebration Cake

A must-have for all chocoholics! 

caramel-mocha-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Caramel Mocha Cake

Make an all-time favourite everyone will love.

hummingbird-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Semi-Naked Hummingbird Cake

Be inspired – this stunning creation is great to share at any party or celebration.

baklava-cheesecake
(Credits: New Idea)

Baklava Cheesecake

A delicious twist on the traditional Mediterranean dessert.

white-chocolate-mudcake
(Credits: New Idea)

White Chocolate and Berry Mud Cake

Go on, treat yourself. Serve this spectacular celebration cake as a dessert or with coffee!

rainbow-marble-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Rainbow Marble Buttercake

It’s just 50 cents per serve! 

sticky-date-slab-cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Sticky Date Slab Cake with Salted Caramel Sauce 

You love sticky date pudding – why not try a sticky date cake?

Spiced-Maple-and-Mascarpone-Cream-Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Spiced Maple and Mascarpone Cream Cake

You and your guests will give the thumbs up to this dessert!

black forest cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Black Forest Cake

A retro delight, sure to please a crowd!

Nectarine and Raspberry Shortcake
(Credits: New Idea)

Nectarine and Raspberry Shortcake

A make-ahead treat worth sharing.

Spiced Pear and Thyme Cake with Biscoff Drizzle
(Credits: New Idea)

Spiced Pear and Thyme Cake with Biscoff Drizzle

The perfect sweet finish to any meal!

Pina Colada Cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Pina Colada Cake

Bring some sunshine to your next celebration!

