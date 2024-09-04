Whether you are having a small family function or a big birthday celebration, cakes are a fan-favourite at any gathering. It’s safe to say that no occasion is complete without a delicious cake to put a smile on everyone’s face.
We have the best cake recipes for all occasions and all preferences… whether you like an apple crumble cheesecake, a white chocolate and berry mudcake, or a fudgy chocolate meringue cake, our best cake recipes will not disappoint!
Our Best Cakes Recipes
A heavenly creation of biscuits, caramel and all things nice.
Deliciously sweet and packed with summer goodness!
A heavenly dessert to spoil everyone!
Passionfruit lovers won’t be able to resist this tropical delight!
Deliciously sweet and full of summery goodness!
Two of the yummiest fruits in the same dish!
For when you don’t want to turn on the oven.
You simply must try this ultra-decadent dessert!
This decadent dessert is a dream.
So nice, you’ll want to make it twice!
Not just for the kids to get stuck into…
An irresistible chilled treat of caramel and chocolate! This Caramel Snickers Cheesecake is undoubtedly one of our best cake recipes.
Looking for a showstopper dessert cake? Then go no further!
An impressive treat everyone will love.
A cracker dessert to impress … without all the stress.
This recipe was passed down by a classic Country Women’s Association stalwart. It has had a recent renaissance for one reason: sponge! It’s irresistibly fluffy.
It just doesn’t get easier – or yummier!
This impressive crowd-pleasing dessert is heavenly! Who knew you could use doughnuts for such a fabulous and delicious topping on our favourite post-dinner celebration…
This no-bake dessert is as easy as it is mouth-watering.
Oranges give real zest to Create Bake Make’s easy orange cake! Passed on from her mother, the buttery cake is easy to make and can be frozen for up to 6 weeks.
It’s the cult chocolate that’s so popular it’s often sold out. But if you can get your hands on a block, you’ll want to make this!
Now you can make one of your favourite desserts in cake form. This fun take on Neapolitan ice-cream takes only 30 mins to prep and there’s no cooking needed!
This yoghurt and lemon drizzle cake is refreshingly zesty, and one of our best cake recipes.
Now this is one dessert that will REALLY impress!
A new twist on an old favourite!
The simple hack behind this super easy, and super yummy cake will make your day!
This mouth-watering retro classic is even better than you remember!
Make sure you savour this one.
Looking for a showstopper cake? Then go no further!
A great way to use up some of those Lindt gift boxes!
Calling all Jaffa fans! You’re going to love this cake.
Just a drizzle of your homemade sauce is all you need to get mouths watering. Pair it with a banana cake and cream cheese frosting for a combo no one will be able to resist.
The ultimate cake for any celebration and one of best cake recipes – this cake is much easier than it looks!
A European-style cake that’s full of apples and finished with a crunchy streusel topping.
Take a simple cake packet mix to a whole new level!
Looking for a cheesecake that will REALLY impress? Well go no further!
This is one impressive cheesecake! Red velvet cupcake fans will be drooling over this bright red cheesecake and its base made of Choc Ripple biscuits.
It just doesn’t get easier – or yummier! – than this delicious NO-BAKE dessert.
With sliced peaches elegantly baked into the top crust, the peach custard cake is a beautiful recipe to make when needing to bring a plate.
It doesn’t get easier than this!
Now THIS is a cake!
This luscious chocolate cake is one of our best cake recipes and is perfect for afternoon tea or a special celebration.
This old-fashioned favourite can be whipped up in no time.
Looks as gorgeous as it tastes!
A must-have for all chocoholics!
Make an all-time favourite everyone will love.
Be inspired – this stunning creation is great to share at any party or celebration.
A delicious twist on the traditional Mediterranean dessert.
Go on, treat yourself. Serve this spectacular celebration cake as a dessert or with coffee!
It’s just 50 cents per serve!
You love sticky date pudding – why not try a sticky date cake?
You and your guests will give the thumbs up to this dessert!
A retro delight, sure to please a crowd!
A make-ahead treat worth sharing.
The perfect sweet finish to any meal!
Bring some sunshine to your next celebration!