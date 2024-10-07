  •  
Home FOOD

Donna Hay reveals her “fool proof secret ingredients”

The cost of living crisis doesn't mean scrimping on taste.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Loading the player...

Donna Hay has spent her entire adult life dreaming up delicious recipes that countless Australians have enjoyed. 

But despite this, the culinary queen insists she is never short on inspiration – as proven by her new cookbook Too Easy

“It’s all about finding the shorter way to cook something [while also] delivering more flavour with fewer ingredients,” Donna told New Idea when we dropped by her Sydney test kitchen last week for a sampling of the book’s yummy recipes.

donna hay
Donna is one of Australia’s most beloved culinary personalities. (Credit: Supplied)

In between bites of delicious pasta, Donna explains that she created Too Easy with the premise of making cooking simple, quick and fun for everyone.

A go-to guide to gourmet eating, it features everything from 10-minute snacks to tossed-together dinners and much more.

For Donna, the cookbook was a labour of love that grew from her desire to improve recipes she already adored. 

“You can look at [a recipe] that you love and think about how you can make it better,” she tells us. 

“[Luckily] I have a very good imagination. I’m always coming up with something!” 

donna hay too easy
Have you picked up your copy yet? (Credit: Supplied)

While trusty tools like a grater, peeler and knife “make everything better,” bringing together the right ingredients and having flexibility in your meal planning is key to successfully recreating a recipe – at least according to Donna. 

“With the rising cost of living, there needs to be a shift from ‘we’re going to have steak or chicken tonight’ to seeing what is in seasonal, a good price and great quality,” Donna adds.

To make things even simpler for those short on time, Donna recommends making sure you have the things that will help you create your go-to dishes and most-loved flavour combinations on hand.

“Supermarket-based boosters, or flavour starters as I call them, that might just be lurking in your pantry or fridge – really do make a big difference to any meal,” she tells us. 

donna hay
Gourmet meals don’t have to mean expensive ingredients says Donna. (Credit: Supplied)

But if you don’t know where to start or what to stock up on, Too Easy features a handy section where Donna details all her must-have pantry, fridge, and freezer essentials. 

As for the ingredients she couldn’t live without, Donna is quick to list them off: Lemon, parmesan, some basil or rocket.

Shop Too Easy by Donna Hay here.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house, and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she found herself working as a an Entertainment & Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media where she writes for New Idea, Now to Love, WHO and a whole stack more of your favourite titles. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, lifestyle, streaming, reality tv, sports and more.

Related stories