We now know when the Harry Potter TV series is coming out

Grab your wizard robes, wands and spell books, because the new Harry Potter TV series is officially on its way!

The magical series will follow the beloved books written by J.K. Rowling, and there is a lot we can look forward to!

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout will play Hermione, Harry and Ron in the upcoming Harry Potter series. (Credit: HBO Max)

Who is starring in the Harry Potter TV series?

Dominic McLaughlin is only 11 and will bring Harry to life in the series. On July 14, HBO Max released its first photo of the young actor dressed as the titular character, scar and all!

He was announced as the star of the series in May, along with Alastair Stout, who will play Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton, who will play Hermione Granger.

Along with the photo, HBO has also revealed the names of three additional cast members.

Rory Wilmot is starring in the series as Neville Longbottom, and Amos Kitson will play Harry’s cousin Dudley Dursley.

We also discovered that Louise Brealey will portray Madame Hooch in the series. Garrick Ollivander – the expert wandmaker and owner of Ollivanders- will be brought to life by Anton Lesser.

Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey and Anton Lesser will also feature in the Harry Potter series. (Credit: HBO Max)

Other key players in the books have also been revealed.

We will also look forward to seeing the talents of Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley), Johnny Flynn (Lucius Malfoy), Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), Bel Powley (Petunia Dursley) and Daniel Rigny (Vernon Dursley).

When it comes to the staff at Hogwarts, John Lithgow will play headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer is going to be Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu will star as Professor Snape.

How to Train Your Dragon’s Nick Frost will also play the beloved giant Rubeus Hagrid.

John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter series. (Credit: HBO Max)

When is the Harry Potter TV series being released?

We will have to wait a little, because the series is being released on HBO Max in 2027.

Each book will be adapted into its own season, so we have plenty to look forward to!

Janet McTeer is playing Minerva McGonagall. (Credit: HBO Max)

Who is writing the Harry Potter TV series?

The show is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner.

It is also executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts from Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.