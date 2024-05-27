Collagen. Our bodies produce it naturally, but suddenly it’s populating the supermarket and health food store shelves.

You can get collagen supplements, collagen tablets, you can apply it to your skin as a cream or lotion, you can drink it, eat it, you can even buy collagen powder to slip into your shakes and juices.

The idea behind drinking collagen is that it will help your own natural collagen production to snap into action.

Dr Paul Banwell, plastic surgeon and skin expert for Skinade, puts it like this:

“It is key to understand that collagen drinks, like Skinade, do not add the collagen peptides you drink directly to the dermis, but rather the collagen peptides act as a feedback mechanism to trigger your own natural collagen production.”

Collagen molecules in their natural state are too large to be absorbed into the bloodstream, and this is why you’ll find hydrolysed collagen in drinks and in powdered form.

The hydrolysation process means that the collagen molecules have been broken into smaller pieces, called peptides. Peptides have a very low molecular weight, so your gut finds it easier to absorb them.

Daisy Whitbread, nutritionist for collagen drinks company Beauty & Go, explains the theory behind these man-made drinks:

“It’s believed that the presence of the collagen fragments sends false signals to the body, indicating that collagen destruction has occurred. This stimulates the collagen-producing cells, called fibroblasts, to produce more of your own natural collagen…The formulation of elastin (which gives skin elasticity) and hyaluronic acid (for hydration) are also stimulated.”

The best collagen powders and supplements to shop in Australia 2024

The Collagen Co strawberry watermelon collagen powder

$79 at The Collagen Co

Looking to support your overall wellbeing? The Collagen Co’s delicious premium collagen powder is packed with ingredients to help nourish your hair, skin, nails and joints from the inside out. Enjoy the refreshing taste of juicy strawberry and watermelon, and easily incorporate it into your daily routine.

Ingredients: 100% Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid), Biotin (Vitamin B7), Erythritol, Natural Flavours, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Colour (Red Beetroot Extract), Natural Sweetener (Thaumatin).

Key features:

Has over 2.2k five-star reviews

Sourced from 100 per cent grass-fed, pasture-raised cattle for optimal quality

Can help with healthy hair, skin and nails

May benefit gut health and wellness

Remember to always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Nutra Organics Collagen Beauty

$43.95 at Nutra Organics

This award-winning formula provides your body with the building blocks it needs to support youthful-looking skin, healthy hair and strong nails.

Ingredients: Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides, VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides, Wildcrafted Sea Buckthorn Juice*, Bamboo Stem Extract, Guava Leaf Extract. *Certified organic ingredients.

Key features:

Helps reduce skin wrinkles and smooth fine lines

Increases skin hydration and improves moisture levels

Helps support gut wellbeing

Supports healthy hair and nails

Also available at:

$40.78 at Amazon

$43.95 at healthylife

$59.95 at Nourished Life

Remember to always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Mister Jones Daily Beauty Berry

$44.99 (usually $59.99) at Mister Jones Health

Sip your way to nourished skin with this delicious berry blend from Mister Jones Health. Crafted by naturopaths, it goes beyond just beauty. It’s a daily dose of wellbeing that helps to nourish your skin, gut and energy levels.

Ingredients: Organic Acai Berry Juice Powder, Organic Acai Berry Powder, Organic Strawberry Juice Powder, Xylitol, Natural Wild Berry Flavour, Citric Acid, Organic Maqui Berry Powder, Organic Blueberry Juice Powder, Organic Goji Juice Powder, Organic Quinoa Sprouts (Panmol B®), Silica, Proline, Glycine, Organic Jerusalem Artichoke (Inulin), Stevia, Zinc Glycinate, Vitamin C, Bifidobacterium Longum, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis, Digestive Enzymes, Selenium.

Key features:

100 per cent vegan and free from artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners, dairy, soy, gluten and wheat

Vegan collagen boosters promote healthy skin elasticity and structure, while strengthening hair and nails

Prebiotics, probiotics and digestive enzymes support healthy digestion and help to reduce bloating

Activated B vitamins help lift energy levels for an active lifestyle

Organic acai, strawberry, maqui, blueberry and goji berries fight free radical damage and protect collagen

Remember to always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Bioglan Marine Collagen powder

$23.95 (usually $30.95) at healthylife

Looking for a convenient way to support your skin’s natural radiance? This collagen powder from Bioglan has a super simple solution. Made with 100 per cent pure hydrolysed marine collagen, it gives you a clean and concentrated source of essential collagen peptides to help with wellbeing.

Ingredients: 100% Pure Hydrolysed Marine Collagen (contains fish).

Key features:

May help nourish and support skin

May help promote wellbeing and vitality

Contains no fillers or chemicals

Type 1 collagen is the most abundant type in the skin, making it ideal for supporting a youthful appearance

Also available at:

$15.47 (usually $30.95) at Chemist Warehouse

Remember to always read the label and follow the directions for use.

JSHealth Vitality X + collagen powder

$69.99 at JSHealth

The JSHealth Vitality X + collagen powder is a best-seller for good reason. This delicious blend combines sustainably sourced marine hydrolysed collagen with vitamins, botanicals and herbs. It helps to nourish your skin, boost energy and vitality, and even sooth digestive discomfort – all in a single, convenient formula.

Ingredients: Active ingredients per 6 g oral powder: Hydrolysed Collagen, 3g, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), 200 mg.

Key features:

Maintains skin firmness and elasticity

Supports skin health and collagen formation

Includes benefits for firmness, elasticity and hydration

Supports overall wellbeing, helping fatigue

Tropical taste with a hint of stevia, perfect for mixing with water

Also available at:

Remember to always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Vida Glow Natural Marine Collagen sachets original

$70 at Vida Glow

Vida Glow’s Natural Marine Collagen is a simple and effective solution to support your natural beauty routine. Crafted with pure, sustainably sourced marine collagen, this formula provides your body with everything it needs for healthy hair, strong nails and a youthful-looking complexion.

Ingredients: Natural Marine Collagen.

Key features:

Supports a natural approach to ageing

Heat Stable: Enjoy it hot or cold, the benefits remain

Made with responsibly farmed fish skin

Rigorously tested

Also available at:

Remember to always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Nature’s Way Beauty Collagen 60 tablets

$14.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Unveiling your natural beauty starts from within. Nature’s Way Beauty Collagen tablets offer a convenient way to support healthy skin.

Ingredients: Active ingredient per tablet: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) 15 mg, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract 16.66 mg – Equiv. Vitis Vinifera Seed Dry 2000 mg – contains Procyanidins 13.33 mg, Biotin 12 micrograms, Reynoutria Japonica (Japanese Knotweed) Extract 114 micrograms – Equiv. Reynoutria Japonica Root Dry 11.4 mg – contains Reservatrol 57 micrograms, Excipients: Hydrolysed Collagen (Verisol B) 833.33 mg, Calcium Hydrogen Phosphate Dihyrate, Magnesium Sterate, Camauba Wax, Colours.

Key features:

Supports skin elasticity and firmness

Helps your body maintain its natural collagen levels

Reduces free radicals that can damage skin health

Promotes healthy hair, skin, and nails

Also available at:

Remember to always read the label and follow the directions for use.

The Beauty Chef Inner Beauty Boost Supercharged Formula

$49 at Sephora

Unleash your inner glow with this potent vegan elixir. Crafted with a unique blend of plant-powered ingredients, it supports a healthy and youthful appearance from within.

Ingredients:

Flora Culture™ Bio-Fermented Blend (Fermented Papaya Fruit Juice (42%), Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Queen Garnet Plum Puree, Cellulose Gum, Lactic Acid, Zinc Ascorbate, Anthocyanins (From Black Carrot), Sea Minerals, Goji Berry Juice Powder, Acai Juice Powder, Fermented Papaya Fruit Extract (0.05%), Papaya Leaf Extract (0.05%), Gotu Kola Leaf Extract, Maqui Berry Powder*, Grapeseed Extract Powder (0.05%), Redcurrant And Blackcurrant Extract Powder, Pomegranate Fruit Peel Extract (0.01%), Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GUT5Y™ (0.002%)), Glycerol, Natural Flavourings (Wild Raspberry Bitters), Stevia Leaf Extract.

Key features:

Vegan formula

Supercharged vitamin C promotes collagen production and protects skin elasticity

Powerful antioxidants from papaya, grapeseed and pomegranate contribute to a youthful look

Probiotics and zinc: support gut health and contribute to healthy skin, hair and nails

Organic super berry blend offers a boost of antioxidants and nutrients

Also available at:

Remember to always read the label and follow the directions for use.

WelleCo The Collagen Elixir

$70 at WelleCo

This best-selling supercharged collagen powder contains 3.5g of high-grade, sustainably sourced marine collagen peptides to support healthy skin, hair and nails.

Ingredients: Marine Collagen Peptides (Fish) (88%), Acerola Fruit Extract, Colloidal Silica, Beetroot Juice Powder, Digestive Enzyme Blend (Bromelain & Papain), Hyaluronic Acid.

Key features:

Supports skin hydration and elasticity

Mixes seamlessly into hot or cold drinks

Made with eco-friendly fish skin

Digestive enzymes enhance collagen absorption for optimal benefits

Also available at:

Remember to always read the label and follow the directions for use.