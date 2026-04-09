Everything you need to know about the 2026 Australian Idol grand final

The countdown is on for the 2026 Australian Idol grand final.

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Along with being named the 11th Australian Idol, the winner will receive $100,000 in prize money, an exclusive recording package with Hive Sound Studios, marketing and social media support from The Annex, and VIP tickets to the ARIAs and TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Scroll on to find out who will be competing for the top prize, what time it’s on, and how to vote.

We will know who the winner is in a matter of days! (Credit: Seven)

Who is in the grand final of Australian Idol 2026?

Kalani Artis, Kesha Oayda and Harlan Goode are competing in the 2026 Australian Idol grand final. Read more about them below.

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(Credit: Chanel Seven) Kalani Artis 24, Central Coast, NSW Even though he didn’t reveal much about what he’s got planned for the grand final, the landscaper told New Idea that Australia won’t want to miss it. “I’m putting absolutely every single bit of blood, sweat, and tears into this performance,” he explained. “If I’m going out and going out with a bang, and I want to show Australia absolutely everything that I’ve got.” Read our exclusive chat with Kalani here. (Credit: Channel Seven) Harlan Goode 18, Brisbane, Queensland Harlan is known for his powerful ballads and has stunned Australia with his vocal capabilities. So, what does he have planned for the finale? “I will be going feral on stage,” he exclusively told New Idea. “I haven’t really done that yet, and I’m very excited to do a different type of performance. I’m just ready to unleash.” Read our exclusive chat with Harlan here. (Credit: Channel Seven) Kesha Oayda 21, Jindabyne, NSW When it comes to her grand finale performance, Kesha hopes to do justice to a well-known classic. “The plan is to just go out there and try my hardest and enjoy it,” she told New Idea. “I think that’s been my secret weapon, which I discovered when I was in the bottom two, but I just went out and enjoyed it, and I think that that was a really big turning point in the competition that, as much as it is a competition, it’s doing something you love. “So I’m really just going to take that with stride and and hopefully deliver what you know the world knows is is uh needs pretty pretty big stuff.” Read our exclusive chat with Kesha here. Advertisement

How do you vote in the Australian Idol 2026 grand final?

If you want to keep your favourite in the competition, text their name to 0457 500 700.

Keep in mind, though, that you can only vote 10 times, so if you’re a fan of more than one contestant, you have to share the love!

This change was made to the show’s voting system in 2024 to ensure that it was fairer.

Do you think Kalani will win Australian Idol? (Credit: Chanel Seven)

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Who left Australian Idol?

During the Top Six elimination on April 7, John Standley, Jacinta Guirguis and Trè Samuels were sent home and just fell short of making it through to the grand final.

Will Kesha win? We will have to wait and see! (Credit: Channel Seven)

What time is the Australian Idol grand finale?

The Australian Idol grand finale will take place across two nights. You can watch it on Monday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 14 at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

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