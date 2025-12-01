Everything you need to know about Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh

NEED TO KNOW Prince Edward is 15th in line for the throne.

is 15th in line for the throne. He is the youngest child of the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

and After his father died, he became the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, tends to keep a low profile in the royal family in comparison to his siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Find out everything you need to know about him below.

Prince Edward is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s youngest child. (Credit: Getty)

Where is Prince Edward in the line of succession?

Prince Edward was born on March 10, 1964.

At the time of his birth, he was third in line to the throne, behind his two older brothers, Prince (now King) Charles and Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor, but before his older sister Princess Anne.

As of December 2025, Prince Edward is 15th in the line of succession to the throne, but will continue to be bumped back should any of his nieces and nephews have further children (or grandchildren when they are old enough).

Despite his brother Andrew being stripped of his titles, the former Duke of York is still in the line of succession, ahead of his older brother.

Prince Edward, with his parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, shortly after his birth in 1964 (Credit: Getty)

What titles does Prince Edward hold?

In 1999 on his wedding day, Edward was given the title of Earl of Wessex.

In March 2018, he was also given the title of Earl of Forfar to use in Scotland, as a birthday gift from his mother.

Upon the passing of his father Prince Philip on April 9th, 2021, Edward became the new Duke of Edinburgh, and his son James became the new Earl of Wessex.

Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones on June 19, 1999 (Credit: Getty)

Who is Prince Edward married to?

Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, a PR girl at the time, were married in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on June 19, 1999.

The couple, who will celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary this year, and have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Edward is also the only one of his siblings not to have divorced.

They are both working royals. (Credit: Getty)

Is Prince Edward a working royal?

After a stint in the Marines and a short-lived venture into TV production, Prince Edward and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh are full-time working royals.

Since his father retired from royal duties at the age of 96 in 2017, having completed 22,219 solo engagements and 5,493 speeches since 1952, Edward has picked up many additional duties.

According to his official biography, the prince “dedicates much of his time to championing young people and promoting the benefits of non-formal education across the world.”

Prince Edward is a patron of more than 80 charities and organisations.