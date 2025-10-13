EXCLUSIVE: Zara Tindall to join Princess Anne on her royal tour of Australia

Princess Anne is preparing for her official tour to Australia next month, and already she’s got a wannabe baggage handler in the form of her daughter Zara Tindall.

Zara, 44, and her husband Mike Tindall are said to have been begging Anne, 75, to let them join her on the brief four-day visit.

“Zara and Mike have been begging Anne to let them come along, but Anne’s insisting this is not some jolly and doesn’t want her efforts to be undermined by Mike and Zara, who have a huge circle in Australia from their regular visits,” an insider told New Idea.

“It’s been 50 years since Anne was last there for an official visit, and Zara’s been desperate to get her out there again. She’s upset she can’t be there with her mum to show her some of her favourite spots – but she’s not giving up.

Princess Anne is due to visit Australia next month on a whirlwind tour. (Credit: Getty)

“Even if they can tag it on the end of Anne’s tour, Mike and Zara are ‘ready to go’ as soon as Anne says the word.”

Anne is due to arrive in Australia on November 8, 2025, and travel in New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland until November 11, 2025.

Anne has been a frequent visitor Down Under and has undertaken more than 20 visits to the country.

She maintains a close association with the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, having served as its Colonel-in-Chief since 1977.

Meanwhile, Zara and Mike, 46, regularly visit Australia and were most recently in the country in July 2025, when they attended the State of Origin series and holidayed on Hamilton Island.

They often attend the Magic Millions Carnival, where Zara is a patron, while Mike has frequently jetted Down Under throughout his rugby union career.

Zara and Mike Tindall are said to have been begging Anne to join her on the trip. (Credit: Instagram)

In fact, their love story actually blossomed in Australia, as that was the very place where Zara and Mike first met.

They met at Manly Wharf bar during the Rugby World Cup in 2003, where Mike was out for a drink while Zara was traveling the country.

The couple has even hinted that they are considering a permanent move to Australia with their three children.

