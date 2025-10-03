Prince William makes rare comment about brother: “Harry and I…”

Despite their ongoing estrangement, it seems as though Prince William still has plenty of fondness for his younger brother, Prince Harry.

While it has been reported that the pair have not spoken in several years, or seen each other since Queen Elizabeth’s September 2022 funeral, the Prince of Wales did make mention of his sibling in a shockingly candid interview.

The last time the royal brothers met in person was three years ago at the funeral of their grandmother. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking with actor Eugene Levy on an episode of AppleTV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, the 43-year-old opened up about his childhood, life at home with his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, the dual cancer diagnoses that both his wife and father faced, and the future of the monarchy.

It was during his discussion with the Schitt’s Creek star that William made the brief reference to Harry when discussing what he hoped would happen when he one day became King.

“I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better. That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up with – and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”

The royal then added that change was “on the agenda” when he became monarch.

“Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen,” he added.

The Prince of Wales reportedly denied a chance to meet with his brother during Harry’s most recent trip to the UK. (Credit: Getty)

Only last month, the Duke of Sussex had his first face-to-face meeting with the King since February 2024, when his cancer diagnosis was made public.

While insider sources have claimed the Clarence House meeting was a “massive step in the right direction,” for William, the hurt runs too deep for any serious form of reconciliation.

“The rift is very profound and long-lasting. It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologises,” royal expert and author Robert Lacey recently told PEOPLE.

It is believed that while Harry extended the olive branch to his brother during the September UK visit, William turned down an offer to meet and air out their grievances.

