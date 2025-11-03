Sarah Ferguson’s living situation amidst Epstein scandal REVEALED

We now know what Sarah Ferguson plans to do about her living situation, after she and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, were evicted from the Royal Lodge.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace announced the decision on October 30 following mounting pressure over the former Prince’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who lost his royal title last week, has also faced criticism from Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse allegations, which he has denied. He is also due to lose his honorary rank as vice-admiral.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” the Palace said in a statement.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Advertisement

Sarah also called the lodge home, but has reportedly been told to find alternative accommodation.

Read what we know about it below.

Saran and Andrew were living together before they were kicked out of the Royal Lodge. (Credit: Getty)

Will Sarah live with Andrew?

While Andrew is going to call a property in Sandringham Estate home, his ex-wife is going elsewhere.

Advertisement

While reports circulated claiming she asked for alternative accommodation, a source denied this to PEOPLE.

“She is going to be moving out and into a separate home,” the source, who knows the former Duchess, said.

“Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself. She will continue to forge an independent life.”

Advertisement

The move comes weeks after she lost her title as Duchess of York, following Prince Andrew’s decision to give up his Duke title in October. Sarah was also linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A source also told the Daily Mail that she was “blaming herself”.

Another source also told the outlet that she considered leaving the UK.

Sarah Ferguson will have a different living situation to her ex-husband Andrew. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“She’s always rather lived on the hoof, and aside from her children and grandchildren, there’s not a lot to keep her here,” the source said.

“Put it this way, the invitations have dried up overnight.”

Before all of this unfolded, the former Duke and Duchess were also uninvited from the royal family’s Christmas celebrations.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement