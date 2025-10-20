William tells Charles: “It’s time to abdicate”

There was no mistaking the Prince of Wales’ care and attention towards King Charles as they made a rare joint appearance in London recently. There’s also no denying that father and son have been through ups and downs in their personal relationship this year either, with the pair reportedly at odds over the Duke of Sussex.

But, as New Idea can reveal, the close eye Prince William kept on Charles, 76, at the Natural History Museum on October 9 was a clear sign that he’s ready to put aside their differences over Prince Harry, and step up to support his ailing dad.

“William wants Charles to know that he’s got his back,” our royal insider reveals.

“He’s realising that lecturing the King about slowing down or focusing on his health, following his cancer diagnosis, or blowing up over Harry isn’t going to cut it. Instead he’s letting his actions do the talking, by supporting his father at events, and upping his own workload.”

Behind the scenes, William and the Princess of Wales, both 43, are quietly preparing for their ascension to the throne. They’ve fast-tracked their move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge on the Windsor Estate. The couple have made it clear that the residence will be their ‘forever home’ even when they are King and Queen.

William barely left his father’s side at the October 9 event. (Credit: Getty)

They were due to move in, along with their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, by Christmas, but are now expected to be settled by the

beginning of November.

“That’s significant because it’s William’s way of saying to his father, ‘I’m ready’ and ‘it’s OK to step down now – if you want to,’” our source adds.

While Charles may still be reluctant to abdicate just three years in to his reign, he “appreciates William’s continuing support”.

A fresh start for both in the new year “isn’t out of the question”, adds our source. “William is making it clear that he’s ready to be King – now.”

