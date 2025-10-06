William’s shocking ultimatum to Charles: “It’s me or Harry”

It’s been one short month since the Duke of Sussex’s headline-making meeting with his father, King Charles. During a trip to the UK on September 10, over afternoon tea, Prince Harry handed over a framed photo of his family to the man he claimed had “stopped taking his calls”.

But hot on the heels of that reunion came another secret summit – between Charles and his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, held at the King’s bolthole in Balmoral. While there, sources say a fed-up William, who flew to Scotland by private jet to secure private time with the King, gave his 76-year-old father an ultimatum: “It’s me or Harry.”

Harry’s conspiracy talk has perplexed the palace. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Such a statement can hardly be a surprise.

“[William] has stood by his father through the past few tough years. He has stood in for his father when needed, and he has stood up for his father, declaring they are ‘very much not a racist family,’” former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told The Mirror.

“I’m sure the King would have told William in advance about his decision to meet Harry. But William wouldn’t be human if he didn’t feel some resentment about Harry flying back for a headline-grabbing few days, very publicly handing out dosh to charities, which is something the rest of the royal family does regularly but discreetly, and strutting his stuff … while his brother does the day-to-day grip and grin business of the royal workload.”

Jennie has described Wills, 43, as “tough and resolute”, and it appears he remains steadfast on the matter of any lasting reunion between Harry and his father. But the future monarch also knows what’s most important.

“William’s not about ‘I told you so’ or revenge, he’s completely focused on what’s best for the family,” New Idea’s own palace insider reveals.

“With Charles being suckered in by Harry again, William takes his role as protector to the King very seriously. William made it clear to Charles that he wants him to start taking his advice and warnings more seriously. William has seen Harry’s wild side, Charles hasn’t,” the source adds.

“But he’s also over the anger and looking at things more strategically and less emotionally.”

The Prince of Wales is keeping the door firmly shut when it comes to reconciliation with his brother. (Credit: Supplied)

In hindsight, it seems clear that William has little need to worry. In the aftermath of Charles’ meeting with his brother, Harry ruffled feathers by taking a swipe at palace aides. The duke spoke out after becoming angered by what he believed were leaks to the media, aimed at derailing his recent reunion.

“The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only,” a source close to Harry told The Mail on Sunday. “The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”

Charles was said to be “bemused, perplexed and saddened” by the outburst, and while Harry, 41, now plans to return to the UK “four or five times a year”, the path looks to be anything but smooth.

“The fact Charles got burned less than a week after his meeting with Harry was almost to the letter what William predicted would happen,” our source says.

“William thinks it’s foolish to let it happen again and is urging Charles to quit the tea and scones approach and keep things remote, online, and fully recorded.”

