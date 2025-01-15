Catherine, Princess of Wales reveals cancer “relief” in rare update

Kate Middleton has made the welcome revelation that she is officially in remission from cancer in a heartfelt statement posted to social media on January 15, 2025.

Advertisement

Sharing an image of herself meeting with a cancer patient undergoing treatment to accompany her news, the mother-of-three began her health update by giving a sincere thanks to the medical staff at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London for “looking after me so well during the past year.”

The 43-year-old also gave her “heartfelt thanks” to those closest to her and her husband Prince William who had “quietly walked alongside” them as they navigated her harrowing health diagnosis.

Kate has described the work of the Royal Marsden as “world, leading, pioneering and life-saving.” (Credit: @princeandprincessofwales)

“We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional,” she also penned, paying tribute to the healthcare professionals who had supported her family across the last 12 months.

Advertisement

“In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer,” she added.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

After undergoing exploratory abdominal surgery in early 2024, the royal went public with the news that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer on March 23, 2024.

Advertisement

In a statement released at the time, The Princess of Wales revealed that it was a “huge shock” to find out cancer was present in her body.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.”

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.

Advertisement

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

It’s been a long road to recovery for the royal. (Credit: @princeandprincessofwales)

In September 2024, Kate revealed that she was cancer-free, had finished her chemotherapy treatment, and would be making a gradual return to royal life.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life,” the Princess of Wales shared in an emotional video announcing the positive news at the time.

Advertisement

“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy, and compassion have been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”